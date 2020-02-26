Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill leaning on Sidharth Shukla as they meet again is all things love; See Pic

Bigg Bos 13's cutest jodi Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill aka SidNaaz meet again, and here's a picture from their adorable reunion. Take a look.

Bigg Boss 13 may be over, but the talks regarding the 'tedha' season's contestants. And one jodi that is still hogging the limelight for their cuteness is none other than Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Fans fondly call them 'SidNaaz' and ever since the show pulled down its curtains, the couple's fans are missing to see their adorable chemistry again. To fill in the void and provide an extra dose of entertainment, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge makers have again brought Sidharth back to the show. Yes, Sidharth and Shehnaaz have again reunited on Shehnaaz's swayamvar show and their fans are going berserk again.

Shehnaaz recently took to her Instagram handle to give a sweet surprise to all 'SidNaaz' fans as she shared an endearing picture with her 'pyaar' Sidharth. While Shehnaaz is looking ethereal in an ethnic black outfit, Sidharth kept it cool as usual in a white tee and black jeans. But how Shehnaaz is leaning on Sidharth speaks volumes of their pure bond and chemistry. It surely is giving us vibes of a true, strong and never-dying friendship.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill fans are in for a treat as SidNaaz gear up for a performance together; VIDEO



Within moments of Sana posting this lovesick picture, their fans went gaga and couldn't stop gushing over how beautiful they looked together. Not only Shehnaaz, but Sidharth also posted a picture of their 'another meet-up' Well, this picture happens to be from an award function, where the jodi were popular jodi were seen together. They had a gala time and made people go 'awww' with their chemistry.

Take a look at their posts here:

Well, we must say, none can beat SidNaaz's love for each other and together they're all things love. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see them again on MSK? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill SLAMS a contestant for using 'SidNaaz' drama to impress her; WATCH



Credits :Instagram

Read More