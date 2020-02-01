Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill to search for her prospective groom in new reality show? Read Details

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill will soon be seen in a new reality show in which she will be searching for her prospective groom. Read on to know more.

Bigg Boss 13 has been garnering tremendous response on the part of the audiences ever since the beginning and continues to do so even now. By far, this has been the most successful season of the hosted show which the superstar has admitted himself. Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill is currently considered to be one of the most popular contestants of the show who has been able to acquire a massive fan following within a very short span of time.

According to an exclusive report by TellyChakkar, Shehnaaz will be seen in a reality show again after Bigg Boss wherein she will be searching for her prospective groom. This new show has been apparently titled ‘Shehnaaz Gill Ki Shaadi.’ It has been made on the lines of previous reality shows including Rakhi Ka Swayamvar and The Bachelorette India where well – known personalities hunt for their perfect life partners. Shehnaaz has been entertaining the audiences with her charm and cuteness inside the Bigg Boss house.

Moreover, her growing proximity with fellow housemate Sidharth Shukla has been the talk of the town. Many a times, Shehnaaz has revealed about her attachment towards Sidharth. In the initial stages of the show, she also said that she had a soft corner for another fellow housemate, Paras Chhabra. Shehnaaz has always been applauded by the housemates and host Salman Khan alike for being the most entertaining person inside the house. As most of them have admitted, “Love her, hate her, but you can’t ignore her!"

