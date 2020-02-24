Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill shares a throwback picture with her 'kullu' Sidharth Shukla and it's too cute

Shehnaaz Gill's throwback picture with her Bigg Boss 13 winner and her 'pyaar' Sidharth Shukla is just too cute to handle. Take a look.

The most successful season of Bigg Boss 13, came to an end on February 15, 2020, after declaring Sidharth Shukla. While many are still happy and celebrating Sid's massive win, other's cannot get over their habit of watching BB 13. Yes, many are missing seeing the contestants and their fun on-screen again. And looks like just like many of us, our beloved Shehnaaz Gill also hasn't overcome the BB 13 fever yet. Well, whenever we talk about Shehnaaz and BB 13, how can we miss Sidharth?

The Punjab Ki , recently took to her Instagram handle to share an awe-dorable throwback picture from the 'tedha' house, where she gave her fans a glimpse of her cutesy 'kullu'. Wondering who Sana's kullu is? Well, it is none other than Shehnaaz's 'pyaar' Sidharth Shukla. In the picture, we can see Shehnaaz having a hearty laugh, as Sidharth is seen glaring at her sweetly, and his face is visible in the mirror, behind Sana. What added to the overall cuteness of this picture was Sana's lovey-dovey caption, she wrote, 'Peeche dekho kaun ha, mera kullu'. (Look behind it's my adorable kullu) Well, we must also say Shehnaaz's nickname for Sidharth is beyond words, and we can only gush over their amazing bond.

Take a look at Shehnaaz's post here:

As soon, as Shehnaaz posted this endearing picture, SidNaaz fans went berserk and couldn't stop drooling over their chemistry. They showered blessings on them, and tagged SidNaaz as 'No. 1 Jodi.' Well, SidNaaz is surely cuteness personified. What are your thoughts about the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill's cute selfie with Sidharth Shukla's sister is winning the internet; See Pics



Credits :Instagram

Read More