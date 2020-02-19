Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill strikes adorable pose with Mahhi Vij’s daughter Tara and it’s too cute to miss

Shehnaaz Gill, who was seen in Bigg Boss 13, recently met Mahhi Vij’s daughter Tara and their picture together is winning hearts. Take a look:

Shehnaaz Gill has become a household name ever since she appeared on Bigg Boss 13. The Punjabi singer managed to win a million hearts with her cute acts on the popular reality show. While Shenaaz a massive fan following with her stint on Bigg Boss 13, there was this one celebrity who was also having the lady’s back and was seen cheering for extensively on social media. We are talking about Mahhi Vij who was ardent Shehnaaz Gill supporter during the latter’s journey on the show. It was evident that post Shehnaaz’s exit from BB13, Punjab’s will be heading to meet her friend Mahhi Vij.

And while Shehnaaz recently visited Mahhi Vij, she also got a chance to meet the latter daughter Tara. Shehnaaz was certainly delighted to meet the little munchkin and struck a perfect pose with her. Sharing their adorable picture on social media, Mahhi wrote @tarajaybhanushali with her Massi @shehnaazgill followed by a heart emoticon. It was indeed a beautiful click and Shehnaaz and Tara’s cuteness was too adorable to miss.

Take a look at Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s picture with Mahhi Vij’s daughter Tara:

To note, Mahhi and Jay Bhanushali were blessed with a baby girl in August 2019. The couple had shared Tara’s first picture on Jay’s 35th birthday in December 2019. On the other hand, talking about Shehnaaz Gill’s journey on Bigg Boss 13, the diva grabbed the eyeballs with her strong game on the show along with her mushy chemistry with Sidharth Shukla. Despite being termed as a flipper, Shehnaaz managed to make it to the top 3 contestants of the popular reality show.

