Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill's swayamvar is finally happening; Show titled 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill will be searching for her prospective groom in the upcoming reality show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.' Read further for more details.

With just a few days left for Bigg Boss 13’s finale, numerous other news pieces have been doing rounds on social media related to the housemates. One such news is that of a swayamvar happening soon after the end of the hosted show. Moreover, the names of Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz were speculated when announcements were made about the upcoming reality show. Salman Khan himself had made this announcement in which he mentioned its premiere date too.

Now, the entire thing has come to the limelight when a particular Instagram post became viral on social media. So yes, what everyone speculated was completely right! The housemate whose swayamvar is happening is none other than Shehnaaz Gill herself. A viral video shows Bigg Boss informing Shehnaaz that many have approached with proposals for her marriage post which she says excitedly that she is feeling shy. In yet another scene she is seen running towards the housemates post which all of them wear garlands made of flowers and dance with her.

The show has been titled as ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’ which will be aired from February 17, 2020 at the same time slot as that of Bigg Boss 13. Meanwhile, the latest episode of Bigg Boss saw the eviction of Mahira Sharma which left almost everyone inside the house shocked. Moreover, the reports about the upcoming swayamvar have already made the ardent Bigg Boss fans excited.

