Bigg Boss 13 fame Vishal Aditya Singh wins hearts as he shows off his singing skills; Take a look

Bigg Boss 13's ex-contestant Vishal Aditya Singh has shown off his singing skills the glimpses of which have been shared by his former co-star Renee Dhyan on Instagram. Check them out.

Bigg Boss 13 has become one of the most successful seasons in the history of the reality show. It has been only a few days since the controversial show hosted by has come to an end. However, the news and gossips related to the BB 13 contestants continue to hit the headlines of social media platforms. Vishal Aditya Singh who was one of the wild card entries into the show has earned a massive fan following after the show’s end.

He headlines after being hit by ex-flame Madhurima Tuli inside the BB house. However, the two of them have maintained cordial relations after Bigg Boss 13. Recently, Vishal has made headlines again but for an entirely different reason. His former co-star from the show Chandrakanta, Renee Dhyani has shared a few glimpses of the handsome hunk crooning a Sufi song on social media. She also captions her post as ‘hidden talent’ implying Vishal.

Check out Renee Dhyani’s posts below:

As for Madhurima, the Baby actress is currently enjoying her vacations in the beautiful locale of Goa. Earlier, both Vishal and Madhurima had revealed in separate interviews that they will not meet each other after the end of Bigg Boss 13. However, fans were stunned when they performed not only in the Bigg Boss finale night but also in many other events. Madhurima also said in a recent interview that she is on talking terms with Vishal and that they have realized their mistakes.

Credits :Instagram

