Bigg Boss 13: Family members of housemates to enter the house as wild card entrants?

As per latest reports, we will see the entry of family members of the contestants as wild card entrants. Read on to know more.

Bigg Boss 13 will become the longest season of the franchise as the show received a 5-week extension. We recently learned that the makers, after seeing the popularity, have apparently given a two-week extension too. Did you know it is the only season to get 12 wildcard contestants? And much, to everyone's surprise, as per reports, we will soon see more wild card entries. And this time the reality show will see the entry of family members as new contestants.

We can expect, Asim's father, Shehnaaz's father, Mahira's mother, Paras' mother and Shefali's husband Parag Tyagi among others. If you are expecting Akanksha Puri's entry, Paras Chhabra's girlfriend, then there is bad news as in many interviews she has denied the reports of her going inside the BB house. She has rejected offer in the past. There are many strong reports Himanshi Khurrana will be one of the wild card contestants. However, nothing is confirmed yet.

Speaking of the show, for the unversed, the last contestant to get evicted was Madhurima Tuli. She was expelled by for hitting Vishal Aditya Singh during their spat. In the last episode, we saw a huge fight between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz got during the BB Elite Club membership task. , Arti Singh, and Mahira Sharma won the task and became the contenders for the BB Elite Club. Tonight, we will see that Mahira Sharma will be out of the game and Arti Singh and Rashami Desai will be pitted against each other to win the same.

Check out Madhurima Tuli's interview right below.

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

Read More