Bigg Boss 13: Fans agree to Sidharth Shukla's decision of saving Paras Chhabra, few side with Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 will see Sidharth Shukla save Paras Chhabra over Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh during the immunity task and fans feel he did the right thing.

Bigg Boss 13 keeps witnessing multiple fights inside the house and apart from them, it often celebrates both new and old bonds. This is one show that keeps testing the bond between the housemates time and again, and while everyday equations in the house keep changing, often evolving, it so happens that it leads to multiple fights, for whatever reasons and well, last night's immunity task turned out to be one such moment in the house.

As we saw already, Sidharth Shukla decided to save Paras Chhabra over saving Arti Singh, and Shehnaaz Gill and while Paras was not even expecting to get saved, when he did, he got emotional and started crying. As the task progressed, Sidharth did save Paras and while the housemates themself think that his decision was wrong, turns out the audience thinks otherwise. In a poll that we conducted on social media, more than 60% of them believe that he should have saved Paras after all while a 20% of them think he should have saved Shehnaaz Gill after all and that leaves very few who think he should have saved Arti Singh or Mahira Sharma (less than 5%).

Who do you think Siddharth Shukla should have saved?#BiggBoss13 #SiddharthShukla — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) February 7, 2020

Well, Sidharth has always gotten into multiple fights over his choices, however, fans have stood by his size every single time and last night's episode turned out to be no different after all. What do you think about this? Drop your comments in the section below.

