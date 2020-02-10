Bigg Boss 13: Fans decide a name for Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's baby and it will crack you up

After Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's baby, looks like fans have a quirky name for Asim Riaz and Himashi Khurana's baby. Take a look.

Remember how fans went gaga recently over Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's baby's name? Yes, SidNaaz fans went berserk when in one of the latest episodes of Shehnaz told Sidharth that the baby name she likes is 'Zorawar'. Soon after the episode, we saw fans going bonkers as they started a new trend 'Zorawar Gill Shukla'. They accompanied it by extremely funny situations from their lives. Looks like now the craziness has reached to Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's lives also. Wondering how? Well, apparently, fans have decided a name for #AsiManshi's would be baby, and the Punjabi actress-model herself revealed it on Twitter.

Himanshi recently took to her Twitter handle to share a meme by SidNaaz fans were their imaginary future kid Zorawar is seen teasing Asim and Himanshi's kid. The meme summarized as to what will happen, 'If Sidharth and Shehnaaz's son Zorawar falls in love with Asim and Himanshi's daughter.' Well, we must say the creativity of their fans is too high. But the highlight of the meme was AsimManshi's daughter's name. Fans named her as 'Mansi Riaz Chaudhary'. Yes, Mansi, sounds like another combination of the two lovers names. Sharing this meme, Himanshi worte, 'Hahah what is this.' Looks like Himanshi is delightfully confused as to what fans are up to these days. Also a thing that will crack you up, is how the meme used Himanshi's favourite line, 'Listen Dear', appropriately.

Check out Himanshi's tweet:

Well, we're wondering what Asim's reaction is going to be when he finds out that fans have not only got him married, but also made him a father of a daughter now. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below?

