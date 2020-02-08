Bigg Boss 13: Fans feel Shehnaaz Gill learnt a lesson the hard way as she regrets not standing by Sidharth

Well, yesterday's episode saw an unhappy Shehnaaz Gill fight with Asim Riaz, but today, we will see her regret not standing by Sidharth Shukla throughout the game.

Bigg Boss 13 has gotten its first four contestants out of the seven who are playing right now as Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, , and Paras Chhabra have made it there. And while the first three contestants are elite club members and got through due to their privilege, it was Sidharth who saved Paras by giving him immunity during the task, the continuation of which we will see in tonight's episode, and well, some arguments will follow ahead.

We already saw Shehnaaz Gill regretting not supporting Sidharth throughout and we will see Paras Chhabra, and Sidharth talk to her about the same and why the task happened the way it did. Because of the task and because Asim did not even take her name, she felt even more hurt and angry at the same time. While Shehnaaz admits regretting her decision, fans feel that this should have happened for her to have learnt a lesson. However, there are also people who feel she has done enough and that this is not fair.

Good she never supported Sid now her eyes open.#SidharthShukla is real gem dosto ka dost. — (@Simashah26) February 7, 2020

We know how biased the show is.. Wishing the best for Sana and her family!!#StopJudgingSana — Rritik (@Rritik12) February 7, 2020

Mujhe ab Sana pr gussa araha hai. Kya bakwas kar rahi hai. Pagal ladki Sid kabhi bhi tere sath nai tha. — Flipper RAJPUT (@RThakur68421211) February 7, 2020

fakenaaz ro ro ro...very good asim...sid win win win... — Lalit (@jaatLalitrude) February 7, 2020

Finally she accepted that She should have supported #SidharthShukla because he is the one who has always Supported her in every situations. Hence Proved @sidharth_shukla is the winner — Sagar SID FANCLUB (@SegyBB13) February 7, 2020

Well, Shehnaaz and Sidharth have been favourites form the Bigg Boss house and while Sidharth's decision has come across as a shock to many, there are also people who feel that he rightly deserved so given how he has helped him and of course, their friendship as well.

Credits :Twitter

