Bigg Boss 13: Fans hail Asim Riaz for his motivation, trend #InspirationAsim on social media

Asim Riaz fans never leave a chance to cheer for their favourites and now, Asim Riaz fans are trending #InspirationAsim on Twitter. Check out some of the tweets here.
5864 reads Mumbai
Bigg Boss 13: Fans hail Asim Riaz for his motivation, trend #InspirationAsim on social mediaBigg Boss 13: Fans hail Asim Riaz for his motivation, trend #InspirationAsim on social media
Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most talked about seasons of the reality show so far and while this season has managed to break multiple trends throughout, there seems to be no stopping the fans. With the finale of this season just a week away and the first four contestants who will head to the finale here already, fans have taken to sned some love to Asim Riaz, who, as a member of the elite club member, has made his way to the finale.

And so, to support Asim Riaz, fans have taken to make another trend go all the way up. This is just another of those instances when Asim fans have taken to trend him on Twitter and this time, it is for the inspiration that he has been throughout the season and have taken to shower him with love as they used the hashtag #InspirationAsim. With all that has been happening on the show and his journey so far, fans feel he has been the right kind of inspiration for all.

Check out some of the Tweets for Asim Riaz here:

Asim has had a rollercoaster journey in the show, right from his friendship with Sidharth Shukla to the constant fights and being poked at, and now, when he has Rashami Desai standing by his side, he sure has been a lot more than just being aggressive and doing the gym.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

