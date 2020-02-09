Bigg Boss 13: Fans hail Asim Riaz for his motivation, trend #InspirationAsim on social media

Asim Riaz fans never leave a chance to cheer for their favourites and now, Asim Riaz fans are trending #InspirationAsim on Twitter. Check out some of the tweets here.

Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most talked about seasons of the reality show so far and while this season has managed to break multiple trends throughout, there seems to be no stopping the fans. With the finale of this season just a week away and the first four contestants who will head to the finale here already, fans have taken to sned some love to Asim Riaz, who, as a member of the elite club member, has made his way to the finale.

And so, to support Asim Riaz, fans have taken to make another trend go all the way up. This is just another of those instances when Asim fans have taken to trend him on Twitter and this time, it is for the inspiration that he has been throughout the season and have taken to shower him with love as they used the hashtag #InspirationAsim. With all that has been happening on the show and his journey so far, fans feel he has been the right kind of inspiration for all.

Check out some of the Tweets for Asim Riaz here:

Asims journey lil scooped up.

He inspired alot with his humbleness, humility and integrity.

Huge Respect.#InspirationAsim pic.twitter.com/G83ykt7pGo — BanGtanArmy/•/SavageAsimAF• (@GtanArmy) February 8, 2020

Just watched yesterday's episode

And guess wht as usual this boy made me so so proud! The way they raised their Voice against biasedness of BB will Inspire many of those who are facing it! This Duo RaSim Rocks :) #InspirationAsim pic.twitter.com/6XL79qzLdY — Saeeda (@j_saeeda) February 8, 2020

I never thought I would say this but I feel Asim and Rashami look really cute together.#InspirationAsim #BiggBoss13 — (@SampurnaSinha1) February 8, 2020

I'm seriously so proud of myself for choosing #InspirationAsim as my inspiration now I'm so sure that if I'll make bf in future than it will be a very good choice — Mamta (@MamtaJaish) February 8, 2020

Sometimes life choose a path for you Which u may not be happy with But it comes out as one of the best decision of urs in future#InspirationAsim — NaWajShAh ASIM SQUAD (@shahnawaj0) February 8, 2020

Asim has had a rollercoaster journey in the show, right from his friendship with Sidharth Shukla to the constant fights and being poked at, and now, when he has standing by his side, he sure has been a lot more than just being aggressive and doing the gym.

