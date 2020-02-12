Bigg Boss 13: Fans laud Rajat Sharma for grilling Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla equally; Call him 'unbiased'

Bigg Boss 13 fans are all praises for anchor Rajat Shukla for grilling housemates equally without any biasness. Here's what they have to say.
6950 reads Mumbai
Bigg Boss 13: Fans laud Rajat Sharma for grilling Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla equally; Call him 'unbiased'Bigg Boss 13: Fans laud Rajat Sharma for grilling Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla equally; Call him 'unbiased'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

We've always seen Salman Khan give a earful to the Bigg Boss 13 contestants. However, in last night's episode, the housemates got grilled by the expert, 'Rajat Sharma'. Yes, the renowned anchor, who is known for asking hard-hitting questions entered the controversial. And just like we all expected, Rajat spared on one and bombarded them with his 'tedhe' questions in his iconic 'Aap Ki Adalat' style. All the seven contestants namely, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Paras Chabbra and Mahira Sharma had to face the brunt of their past doings in the house, as Rajat came with a clear agenda to roast everyone. 

It was an explosive and interesting episode as Rajat interrogated all the inmates equally. In fact, he also made host Salman Khan stand in the witness box with a number of allegations before entering the BB 13 house. From asking Asim about his broken friendship with Sidharth to questioning Shehnaaz about her game plan to slamming Sidharth for his uncontrollable aggression and violence, Rajat made sure to all of them 'sweat' as they answered his uncompromisingly direct and honest questions. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: From Love Jihad to SidNaaz fight, Salman Khan's show got mired in THESE ugly controversies

Rajat's straightforwardness made Bigg Boss fans happy. They felt that unlike the makers and Salman, Rajat was not biased between Aism and Sidharth. They lauded him for grilling them equally and not mincing words. They also showered him with praises for his to the point questions. 

Take a look at some of the Twitterverse' tweets here: 

What are your thoughts about the same? Did you enjoy the episode? Do you also think Rajat was a fair player? Also, with the BB 13 finale coming closer, who do you think will bag the trophy? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: From Hina Khan to Shilpa Shinde, here's what celebrities said about Salman Khan's show

Credits :Twitter

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement