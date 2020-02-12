Bigg Boss 13: Fans laud Rajat Sharma for grilling Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla equally; Call him 'unbiased'

Bigg Boss 13 fans are all praises for anchor Rajat Shukla for grilling housemates equally without any biasness. Here's what they have to say.

We've always seen give a earful to the Bigg Boss 13 contestants. However, in last night's episode, the housemates got grilled by the expert, 'Rajat Sharma'. Yes, the renowned anchor, who is known for asking hard-hitting questions entered the controversial. And just like we all expected, Rajat spared on one and bombarded them with his 'tedhe' questions in his iconic 'Aap Ki Adalat' style. All the seven contestants namely, Sidharth Shukla, , Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Paras Chabbra and Mahira Sharma had to face the brunt of their past doings in the house, as Rajat came with a clear agenda to roast everyone.

It was an explosive and interesting episode as Rajat interrogated all the inmates equally. In fact, he also made host Salman Khan stand in the witness box with a number of allegations before entering the BB 13 house. From asking Asim about his broken friendship with Sidharth to questioning Shehnaaz about her game plan to slamming Sidharth for his uncontrollable aggression and violence, Rajat made sure to all of them 'sweat' as they answered his uncompromisingly direct and honest questions.

Rajat's straightforwardness made Bigg Boss fans happy. They felt that unlike the makers and Salman, Rajat was not biased between Aism and Sidharth. They lauded him for grilling them equally and not mincing words. They also showered him with praises for his to the point questions.

Take a look at some of the Twitterverse' tweets here:

@RajatSharmaLive sir because of you aj pehli bar pure BB13 ke season main koi episode itna sehi laga. ।। thanks to you sir#RajatSharma #RajatSharmaOnBB13 #BiggBos13 — Harry's Girl (@NaskarRinki) February 11, 2020

What if Rajat Sharma was to host the Bigg Boss.. My god!.. He would have taken everybody's class.. This is the way a host shud be N by the way Asim answered everything like a hero.. #RajatSharmaOnBB13 #BB13 #AapKiAdalat — Asim Riaz team (@Oyeshebbi) February 11, 2020

#RajatSharmaOnBB13 is screwing everyone ,I liked the way he is questioning brutely to #SidharthShukIa whom no one was asking such tough questions .Well done @RajatSharmaLive grinding everybody #BB13 https://t.co/ieI5rJOw22 — Ashish Bhardwaj (@aashish2212) February 11, 2020

Thank you @RajatSharmaLive

You were not biased and completely fair with everyone

May ALLAH give you more success#BB13#RajatSharma #RajatSharmaOnBB13 — Midfielder17 (@Midfielder171) February 12, 2020

#SalmanKhan sir please learn some ways from #RajatSharmaOnBB13 .. #RajatSharma sir aab ne baaja dii isshhhhh fukla ko — A Strugler (@lyfgoesonn4) February 11, 2020

Well dome #RajatSharmaOnBB13 has more guts than SK — Puja Agarwal (@puja23pu) February 11, 2020

#RajatSharmaOnBB13 is literally the voice of all the BiggBoss fans. Straight questions no mixing up situations no sympathies no covering no nepotism. #BiggBoss13 — BiggBossShow (@BiggBossShow1) February 11, 2020

#RajatSharmaOnBB13#RajatSharma

Thanks Rajat Sharma Sir,

Fantastic and unbiased interview in BB13 House on today.

First time some one has asked question to Shukla! — Rohit Dembi (@RohitDembi) February 11, 2020

What are your thoughts about the same? Did you enjoy the episode? Do you also think Rajat was a fair player? Also, with the BB 13 finale coming closer, who do you think will bag the trophy? Let us know in the comment section below.

