Bigg Boss 13: Fans laud Sidharth Shukla for his journey on Salman Khan’s show and trend #TheRiseOfSidharth
Among all the contestants on Bigg Boss 13, there is this one contestant who is enjoying a massive fan following and emerged as the strongest contestant of the popular reality show. We are talking about the angry young man of BB house Sidharth Shukla. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress, who has faced several ups and downs during his journey, has come a long way on the show and continues to stay strong. From being best friends with Asim Riaz to turning arch rivals with him, sharing a mushy bond with Shehnaaz Gill and then getting backstabbed by her, and even his new budding friendship with Paras Chhabra, Sidharth has certainly faced a lot of on Bigg Boss 13.
And while he has been grabbing the eyeballs for his recent split with Shehnaaz, Sidharth’s fans have come out in his support and have been lauding his journey on the show. Tweeples are also trending #TheRiseOfSidharth on micro-blogging site Twitter. “Throughout his journey in BB house, Sid never tried to please anyone. He never did anything for cameras. He believed in himself, his ideology & his beliefs. Never seen any contestant before who is so firm about his beliefs, Be True to self, the world will love you,” a fan tweeted. Fans even called Sidharth a true friend who has supported his friends in the house in good times and bad.
Take a look at tweets supporting Sidharth Shukla:
If you want to learn how to support your friends in their good and bad times without telling them #SidharthShukIa #TheRiseOfSidharth
— Shanzeh Farooq (@FarooqShanzeh) January 23, 2020
Throughout his journey in BB house Sid never tried to please anyone.He never did anything for Cameras.
He believed in himself,his ideology & his beliefs
Never seen any contestant before who is so firm about his beliefs
Be True to self,world will love U
— Kabir Ki Preeti (@Introvert__Cat) January 23, 2020
#SidharthShukla is best
Best Task Player
Best Captain
Best Friend
Best Entertainer
Best Man
Best Flirter
Our UNDISPUTED KING !!!#BiggBoss13 #BB13 #TheRiseOfSidharth
— Kamaljeet (@Kamal12623813) January 23, 2020
#TheRiseOfSidharth big boss k creatives trp k chakkar me sid ki feeling k sath khel rhe h, asim ne glt faisla sunaya us sale ko bb ne koi saja nii di vishal ne glt faisla sunaya bb k itihas ka sbse jhantu sanchalak #keepsupportingsidharth
— Prabhavant Pandey (@PrabhavantPand1) January 23, 2020
He is the already winner for me..No one can even reached to his level of Constancy.He is unbelievable.and I am day by day more feeling proud that his true genuine proud fan.He is for me more than my favourite.. Sidharthshukla u r priceless #TheRiseOfSidharth
— Anand Kr Gupta (@piamrvedd) January 23, 2020
#TheRiseOfSidharth you are truely a gem of a person
— Aman Singh salman and sid (@AmanSin68970697) January 23, 2020
Bhagwan kisi ko jay aur mahi jaise dost na de Sid has been very unlucky when it comes to friends, fortunately he has an army of well-wishers now. Sidhearts will always protect him from backstabbers. #TheRiseOfSidharth
— Rashi (@rgrpsd) January 23, 2020
Meanwhile, as per the recent promo, Sidharth will be seen getting into another ugly fight with Shehnaaz after the latter changes the game by supporting Asim and his team. Will things turn worse for SidNaaz in the coming days?
