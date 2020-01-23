Bigg Boss 13: Fans laud Sidharth Shukla for his journey on Salman Khan’s show and trend #TheRiseOfSidharth

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla has once again taken the micro-blogging site Twitter by a storm as fans come out in his support with #TheRiseOfSidharth trending on social media.
Among all the contestants on Bigg Boss 13, there is this one contestant who is enjoying a massive fan following and emerged as the strongest contestant of the popular reality show. We are talking about the angry young man of BB house Sidharth Shukla. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress, who has faced several ups and downs during his journey, has come a long way on the show and continues to stay strong. From being best friends with Asim Riaz to turning arch rivals with him, sharing a mushy bond with Shehnaaz Gill and then getting backstabbed by her, and even his new budding friendship with Paras Chhabra, Sidharth has certainly faced a lot of on Bigg Boss 13.

And while he has been grabbing the eyeballs for his recent split with Shehnaaz, Sidharth’s fans have come out in his support and have been lauding his journey on the show. Tweeples are also trending #TheRiseOfSidharth on micro-blogging site Twitter. “Throughout his journey in BB house, Sid never tried to please anyone. He never did anything for cameras. He believed in himself, his ideology & his beliefs. Never seen any contestant before who is so firm about his beliefs, Be True to self, the world will love you,” a fan tweeted. Fans even called Sidharth a true friend who has supported his friends in the house in good times and bad.

Take a look at tweets supporting Sidharth Shukla:

Meanwhile, as per the recent promo, Sidharth will be seen getting into another ugly fight with Shehnaaz after the latter changes the game by supporting Asim and his team. Will things turn worse for SidNaaz in the coming days?

