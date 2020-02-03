Bigg Boss 13: Fans rejoice as #AsimForTheWin smashes records with the most number of tweets

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz's fans are rejoicing as the trend #AsimForTheWin has smashed records with the most number of tweets around the world. Read on to know more.

Bigg Boss 13 is just a few days away from its grand finale because of which the excitement of the fans know no bounds! Moreover, they are trying every possible way to support their favourite housemates on social media. And what better platform than Twitter to convey opinions about the same! Recently, a trend related to Asim Riaz has become not only popular but also created history on Twitter much to the excitement of his fans and well-wishers.

For the unversed, the trend #AsimForTheWin has created history with the most number of tweets in the world. This has been revealed by a fan page wherein they have mentioned about this particular trend crossing 15 million+ tweets on Twitter. The news was later confirmed on Asim's official account too. This trend has been made popular by the fans prior to the Weekend Ka Vaar episode as they showcased their support for Asim after a task in which he got into an ugly spat with fellow housemate Paras Chhabra.

So history has been created. The date 02.02.2020 will be remembered as the day when the world record for most tweets for a celebrity was broken! Its for none other than for our starboy #Asim#AsimForTheWin pic.twitter.com/kkBuGr2l8U — Asim Riaz (imrealasim) February 2, 2020

Asim Riaz happens to be one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 13. A few days back another trend # JabAsiManshiMet became popular among the twitterati post Himanshi Khurana’s entry into the house who came to support Asim as his connection. We all know how Asim proposed Himanshi for marriage after her re – entry which was rejoiced by many of his fans. The two of them also conveyed their feelings for each other in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode in front of and others.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Prior to Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar, Asim Riaz’s fans show support & trend #AsimForTheWin’)

Credits :Twitter

Read More