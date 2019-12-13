Bigg Boss 13: Fans shower love on #Sidnaaz as Sidharth Shukla asks Paras to take care of Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s friendship is loved by audiences, and therefore, fans trended #Sidnaaz on social media asking the makers to bring back Sid to the house.
184186 reads Mumbai Updated: December 14, 2019 07:52 pm
Every season of Bigg Boss has different contestants, and every year, die-hard fans of the show tend to develop a liking towards the contestants and end up supporting them throughout the season. And talking about the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss, amongst all the contestants, it is Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s friendship that is winning the Internet. From playing tasks together to eating food with each other to fighting with each other, Sid and Shehnaaz fans have started calling them #Sidnaaz. 

Now as we speak, Sidharth Shukla is locked in the secret room, and often, we see Shehnaaz Gill talking to the cameras in the main house, and telling Bigg Boss to send back Sid. Now in the latest, when Paras Chhabra is sent to the main house, Sidharth Shukla tells Paras to tell Shehnaaz to take care of herself and stay away from Rashami Desai. Soon after, all of #Sidnaaz fans started trending them on social media because they love Sid and Sana’s camaraderie and while Shehnaaz has always said that she likes Sid, it is for the first time that Sidharth, too has expressed a sense of concern for Shehnaaz. 

Most of them demanded Sidharth be sent back to the house so they could watch their favourite couple together. While one of the fan wrote, “Damn Sid, should I be happy for your care and possessiveness for Sana or should I be sad that you’re in hospital atm #GetWellSoonSidharth #SidNaaz.” Another fan tweeted, “Few #ShehnaazGill fans r saying #SidharthShukla still not trusting her bla bla..just look at him..he is smiling when sana smiles & when she fall down he sid “usko lag gai hogi yaar” Is this feeling not enough to show hw much he care for her? #Sidnaaz #SidHearts #BiggBoss13 #BB13.” Well, as per reports, Sidharth Shukla has been admitted to the hospital owing to  his health and we can only pray that he gets well soon so that Sid returns of the show.

