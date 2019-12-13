Bigg Boss 13: Fans shower love on #Sidnaaz as Sidharth Shukla asks Paras to take care of Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s friendship is loved by audiences, and therefore, fans trended #Sidnaaz on social media asking the makers to bring back Sid to the house.

Every season of Bigg Boss has different contestants, and every year, die-hard fans of the show tend to develop a liking towards the contestants and end up supporting them throughout the season. And talking about the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss, amongst all the contestants, it is Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s friendship that is winning the Internet. From playing tasks together to eating food with each other to fighting with each other, Sid and Shehnaaz fans have started calling them #Sidnaaz.

Now as we speak, Sidharth Shukla is locked in the secret room, and often, we see Shehnaaz Gill talking to the cameras in the main house, and telling Bigg Boss to send back Sid. Now in the latest, when Paras Chhabra is sent to the main house, Sidharth Shukla tells Paras to tell Shehnaaz to take care of herself and stay away from . Soon after, all of #Sidnaaz fans started trending them on social media because they love Sid and Sana’s camaraderie and while Shehnaaz has always said that she likes Sid, it is for the first time that Sidharth, too has expressed a sense of concern for Shehnaaz.

Most of them demanded Sidharth be sent back to the house so they could watch their favourite couple together. While one of the fan wrote, “Damn Sid, should I be happy for your care and possessiveness for Sana or should I be sad that you’re in hospital atm #GetWellSoonSidharth #SidNaaz.” Another fan tweeted, “Few #ShehnaazGill fans r saying #SidharthShukla still not trusting her bla bla..just look at him..he is smiling when sana smiles & when she fall down he sid “usko lag gai hogi yaar” Is this feeling not enough to show hw much he care for her? #Sidnaaz #SidHearts #BiggBoss13 #BB13.” Well, as per reports, Sidharth Shukla has been admitted to the hospital owing to his health and we can only pray that he gets well soon so that Sid returns of the show.

@BiggBoss @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan basically siddarth is worried about sana. After seeing bitching others with rashmi and sheffali. he is mad.mein ni bola Aise mat kar. No gossip with others . Aapne ke sath is fine. Worried these two will use her later. #SidNaaz true bond — sonam wangmo (@SSonamwangmo) December 13, 2019

I wish they realise, it’s not just friendship .. it’s love in the air #SidNaaz@shehnaazshine @sidharth_shukla — Kusum Kumari (@kusum1994) December 13, 2019

It's heartbreaking Sid is hospitalised whn tomorrow is his birthday, once in usud sid ask what she do on her birthday i know sid want this birthday to celebrate with her. Get well soon Sid. Hope u guys can be one on this birthday.#SidNaaz @shehnaazians — Maliha Mughal (@malihamugha2015) December 11, 2019

Sid calling Sana “Baby” #SidNaaz how much more can I get obsessed?? https://t.co/qb0zZ5QAIJ — khatija (@punjabkikatrina) December 13, 2019

