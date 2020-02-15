  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bigg Boss 13: Fans trend #BoycottShehnaazKiShaadi as they feel it is not fair to Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill is all set to be seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge once Bigg Boss 13 comes to a close tonight, but well, it looks like fans are not very happy about it.
11150 reads Mumbai
News,Bigg Boss 13,Shehnaaz GillBigg Boss 13: Fans trend #BoycottShehnaazKiShaadi as they feel it is not fair to Shehnaaz Gill
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra's next show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has been creating quite the buzz as far as audience reaction is concerned. While this show sure came across as a surprise to all the fans of both the contestants as well as the show, however, it turns out that it isn't all that a happy piece of news for everyone as one might have thought it to be. The promo of the show is out too, and it looks interesting, but do fans feel so? Maybe not.

Fans of Shehnaaz have taken to social media to trend #BoycottShehnaazKiShaadi as they feel that this is not fair to her and that she has been talked into doing it. Fans have been writing religiously as to why she should not be doing this show and also feel that this is going to affect the respect that she has earned all this while after having done the show. Because Shehnaaz has always said how Bigg Boss has given her everything, fans feel this is neither the right time nor the right move to do the show.

(ALSO READ: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge PROMO: Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill & Paras Chhabra gear up for their wedding)

Meanwhile, their show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will be going on-air on February 17th and will be taking the place of Bigg Boss 13. In fact, the show is going to be set in the Bigg Boss house with some changes and will go on for 15 weeks is what reports suggest. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

Credits :Twitter

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement