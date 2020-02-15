Bigg Boss 13: Fans trend #BoycottShehnaazKiShaadi as they feel it is not fair to Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill is all set to be seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge once Bigg Boss 13 comes to a close tonight, but well, it looks like fans are not very happy about it.

Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra's next show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has been creating quite the buzz as far as audience reaction is concerned. While this show sure came across as a surprise to all the fans of both the contestants as well as the show, however, it turns out that it isn't all that a happy piece of news for everyone as one might have thought it to be. The promo of the show is out too, and it looks interesting, but do fans feel so? Maybe not.

Fans of Shehnaaz have taken to social media to trend #BoycottShehnaazKiShaadi as they feel that this is not fair to her and that she has been talked into doing it. Fans have been writing religiously as to why she should not be doing this show and also feel that this is going to affect the respect that she has earned all this while after having done the show. Because Shehnaaz has always said how Bigg Boss has given her everything, fans feel this is neither the right time nor the right move to do the show.

#BoycottShehnaazKiShaadi

Shehnaaz gives simile to millions , she always kept her ego aside that doesn’t mean @ColorsTV she doesn’t have integrity, dignity and self respect .. she accepted because u people gives her platform bt that doesn’t means she is sellable — seema (@seemaphanse1) February 14, 2020

#BoycottShehnaazKiShaadi @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan

Salman sir plzzz u do smthng to save her from dis crap..Her carrer is just started n by doing symwar n fake shadi on show ruined everything..plzz i beg u https://t.co/Y47F1XMcZr — Aman Bamrah (@AmanBamrah7) February 14, 2020

Shame on you @ColorsTV You just Used with Shehnaaz for TRP purposes & Sidelined her at the ending moment of the Show. Forced her to do a Show without even allow her to consult with her family. Your cheap tactics Won't gonna successful this time. #BoycottShehnaazKiShaadi — Puja (Shehnaaz Fan) (@PujaMahajan14) February 14, 2020

#BoycottShehnaazKiShaadi next big boss season I'm not gonna attach myself with anyone as @ColorsTV exploits girls for trp . — shivangini ( only shehnaaz gill's fan) (@shivang73819852) February 14, 2020

ok i need salman sir to come out and save sana from this show man. she'll get many more opportunities WTF im soo pissed. #BoycottShehnaazKiShaadi #ShehnaazGill — PunjabDiSherni (@shehnaazSherni9) February 14, 2020

(ALSO READ: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge PROMO: Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill & Paras Chhabra gear up for their wedding)

Meanwhile, their show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will be going on-air on February 17th and will be taking the place of Bigg Boss 13. In fact, the show is going to be set in the Bigg Boss house with some changes and will go on for 15 weeks is what reports suggest.

Credits :Twitter

Read More