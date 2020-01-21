Bigg Boss 13: Fans trend #JusticeForAsim and #StopViolenceAgainstAsim post Asim & Sidharth Shukla's fight

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's fight in yesterday's episode has been all over social media and well, now, they have taken to Twitter to support their respective favourites.

Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla's equation in the house has always grabbed eyeballs for various reasons, and well, last night turned out to be a little too much for fans as they got into another fight all over again. After the past few days that have gone by without too many fights in the house, yesterday created havoc and while it is likely to continue today even when former Bigg Boss contestant will enter the house, fans have taken to support their favourites as they have picked their sides.

On one hand, Sidharth fans have taken to trend #StopUsingSidharthForTrp, on the other, Asim fans have decided to run two trends simultaneously, one which says #JusticeForAsim and the other, which says #StopUsingViolenceAgainstAsim. Both Asim and Sidharth fans have their own points to make, while Sidharth fans think that it was Asim who pushed Sidharth first, while Asim fans are of the opinion that Sidharth is the one to be blamed and that there has been multiple occasion when he has hit Asim but no action has been taken yet.

- Shukla Pushed Asim more than 10-times but no Problem - Paras and Shukla abused Asim family still no problem. Agar asim galti se v kisiko kuch bolde yaa kuch karde tho problem hee Problem.#StopViolenceAgainstAsim & #JusticeForAsim @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND — Alishaaaa #teamasimriaz (@Rabeesk1) January 21, 2020

A 26 yr old young boy who was an unknown face 3 months back is giving neck to neck fight to a 40 year old maniac who has got immemse support from @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND and a bollywood superstar. This is in itself a victory for #AsimRiaz. #JusticeForAsim #BB13 @BiggBoss — Warrior (@va1bhavD) January 21, 2020

He has been demotivated 4 his voice. He has been demotivated 4 his gym. He has been targeted 4 someone else's personal life. These are the things when @ColorsTV couldn't find any negative points to bash him in wkw#StopViolenceAgainstAsim #JusticeForAsim — Bollywood News ( Asim Riaz Supporter) (@city_bollywood) January 21, 2020

#JusticeForAsim This Picture himself Speak the whole Story of #bb13 Misleading Promos Telecasted ,opposite of Actual story so that People Will watch episode with Negative image of Asim ! Wake up People !@rahulbhoj007 @BollySpy RT ! #StopBullyingAsim pic.twitter.com/1XIGeuKm8E — Krutika Rao (@_kritikaRao_) January 21, 2020

We also saw in one of the promos how Sidharth and Asim are called to the confession room and while Bigg Boss reprimands them, Sidharth goes on to say how he wants to leave the house and that he cannot put up with this behaviour anymore.

