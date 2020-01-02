Bigg Boss 13: Fans trend #StopPortrayingAsimNegative post Asim Riaz's comment on Sidharth Shukla's late father

Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla will get into another fight in tonight's episode, and well, Twitter has come out in his support as they trend #StopPortrayingAsimNegative.

Bigg Boss fans never fail to speak out when it comes to their favourite contestants, and every single season, they manage to create new trends on micro-blogging site, Twitter. Two of the most talked-about people, friends turned arch-rivals are none other than Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. Time and again, the two get into fights and arguments over the pettiest of things, not understanding what the consequences of their actions could be in the house, and on each other.

In the episode tonight, we will see how Asim Riaz says something to Sidharth Shukla as a form of retaliation, however, he will end up commenting on Sidharth's late father. While Sidharth seems to have kept his calm, there are people, fans, and other forms of media that have been trying to portray Asim in the negative light for doing something in the heat of the moment, and well, fans of the contestant have taken to social media to stand up for him as they trend #StopPortrayingAsimNegative.

Check out tweets for Asim Riaz here:

#StopPortrayingAsimNegative @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND

They are eliminating Asim Friends

Why?? Because They Want To Make Asim Weak At Any Cost. Even Asim is Realizing It That BB is So Much Biased Towards Shukla Team You can't Break Asim's Mental Strength Losers pic.twitter.com/t33UAhOZeO — Maryam (@Maryam32953498) January 2, 2020

Even if shukla kill someone @mnysha will justify it , how low can go manisha sharma , I feel pity on your life , money will take u out of this world one day sad life . #StopPortrayingAsimNegative — ASIM ( KARMA ) will see u around the corner (@Asim01282325) January 2, 2020

Since Asim Riaz is proving a threat to their fixed winners Shukkla & Shenaz, the BB13 makers have begun their dirty vendetta against Asim & are sidelining him, chopping his scenes, negative promos & portraying him negative in the episodes. #StopPortrayingAsimNegative @ColorsTV — Rk (@Rk64821716) January 2, 2020

Villain Shukkla is portrayed positive inspite of all his physical violence, misogyny & narcissism. BB rules disregarded by the makers themselves & Shukkla got away with all his misdeeds. Asim Riaz is persistently undermined by makers @ColorsTV #StopPortrayingAsimNegative — MahjabeenRizviPRINA (@GauharKushal3) January 2, 2020

#StopPortrayingAsimNegative

2/2@ColorsTV @RajBaddhan @Dsk_Talks — ABDUL HAFEEZ (@HstarHafeez) January 2, 2020

Sid is planning very well to get the dirty side of asim out with paras and mahira but he doesnt know that asim is contained and can control himslf very well and knows when to give back and when to be silent.Tumhare 3vs uska akele ka dimaag kaafi hai. Halke main mat lo! #AsimRiaz — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 2, 2020

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 Synopsis, Day 88: Vishal and Shefali Bagga try to speak ill of Sidharth in front of Shehnaaz)

Asim's brother Umar wrote, "Sid is planning very well to get the dirty side of asim out with paras and mahira but he doesnt know that asim is contained and can control himslf very well and knows when to give back and when to be silent.Tumhare 3vs uska akele ka dimaag kaafi hai. Halke main mat lo! #AsimRiaz."

