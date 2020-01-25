Bigg Boss 13: Fans trend #StopTargetingAsim post Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra & others fighting with him

Once again, fans have come out in support of Asim Riaz post housemates constantly targeting him for various reasons. #StopTargetingAsim is what they have to say.

Ever since Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz went their separate ways, not only have their fights been a common phenomenon, but there's also been a fan war that has taken over social media. Fans have all taken to Twitter to support their favourites and well, every time a fight takes place inside the house, one fight also follows on social media and just like always, both Sidharth and Asim fans have trended their own hashtags on social media.

Fans have constantly been feeling how Asim Riaz is the one who is being targeted constantly and every single time something goes wrong in the house and Asim Riaz is involved, it so happens that not just Sidharth, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, and others on his team also constantly poke him and well, it doesn't seem to have gone down with not just his fans but also many celebrities who constantly support him, Gauahar Khan for example.

#StopTargetingAsim After watching tomorrow promo one thing is clear

If u r with sid gng u will not get bashed

If u r against sid u will continuously get bashed on WKV

Coz acc to @ColorsTV Daamadji ALWAYS RIGHT#BB13 #BigBoss13 — Mohit (TeamAsim ) (@Mohitt05) January 24, 2020

#StopTargetingAsim

Guyz ismain #ShehnaazGill ki kya galti hain shame on #SidharthShukla fans you guyz potrait her as a characterless by this small things thats Sana kiss on asim chestpic.twitter.com/4jKuiCnK2n — Asim Riaz (Ani) (@AsimRiaz02) January 24, 2020

#StopTargetingAsim After watching tomorrow promo one thing is clear

If u r with sid gng u will not get bashed

If u r against sid u will continuously get bashed on WKV

Coz acc to @ColorsTV Daamadji ALWAYS RIGHT#BB13 #BigBoss13 — Pure Soul (@HonestSoul16) January 24, 2020

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 PREVIEW: Salman Khan to ask Sidharth Shukla & Asim Riaz to go fight it out and come back)

Well, we also saw in the preview how goes on to ask both Sidharth and Asim to finally sort their fight out by going out, fighting it out together, and then come back if either of them is in a situation to come back in the house.

Weekend ka vaar Preview pic.twitter.com/YkRUXVcJmC — Sneak Peek (@TheRealKhabri) January 24, 2020

Credits :Twitter

Read More