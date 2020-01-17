Bigg Boss 13: Fans trend #WhenRiazBrothersMet as Umar Riaz and Asim Riaz have an endearing reunion

Bigg Boss 13 will see Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz visit him during the family week and fans are in awe of the Riaz brothers. Check out the tweets right here.
Bigg Boss 13 will see the Riaz brothers have an endearing reunion during the family week in tonight's episode. While everyone's family members have us gushing over the reactions from the housemates and w , looks like fans are in awe of the Riaz brother Asim Riaz and Umar Riaz. In tonight's episode, we will see the family members of Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra visit them during the task, and while everyone is sure having their own moments, fans seem to have liked the Riaz brothers' moment.

In the promo, we have already seen how a very happy Asim meets his brother Umar and after greeting him with a tight hug, the two of them are seen having a conversation where Umar has all things nice to say to him. A happy Asim is listening to the inputs he has to give and rejoices the same with a huge glee on his face. And well, fans have truly already enjoyed the meeting and have taken to trend #WhenRiazBrothersMet on Twitter which is definitely sweet.

Check out the tweets about Asim Riaz and brother Umar here:

Meanwhile, we will also see Paras' mother talk about Mahira Sharma and a little more about his game while Rashami's niece and nephew make an attempt at making Sidharth and her friends once again. Sidharth too is seen getting emotional on seeing his mom, who has a sweet piece of advice to give to him.

