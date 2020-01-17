Bigg Boss 13: Fans trend #WhenRiazBrothersMet as Umar Riaz and Asim Riaz have an endearing reunion

Bigg Boss 13 will see Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz visit him during the family week and fans are in awe of the Riaz brothers. Check out the tweets right here.

Bigg Boss 13 will see the Riaz brothers have an endearing reunion during the family week in tonight's episode. While everyone's family members have us gushing over the reactions from the housemates and w , looks like fans are in awe of the Riaz brother Asim Riaz and Umar Riaz. In tonight's episode, we will see the family members of , Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra visit them during the task, and while everyone is sure having their own moments, fans seem to have liked the Riaz brothers' moment.

In the promo, we have already seen how a very happy Asim meets his brother Umar and after greeting him with a tight hug, the two of them are seen having a conversation where Umar has all things nice to say to him. A happy Asim is listening to the inputs he has to give and rejoices the same with a huge glee on his face. And well, fans have truly already enjoyed the meeting and have taken to trend #WhenRiazBrothersMet on Twitter which is definitely sweet.

Differences of opinion are bound to happen & that doesn't mean anyone is less of a fan or supporter. Each & every fan of Asim Riaz has contributed to their best. We have faced lots of hurdles together. This time will pass too. Stay United. #WhenRiazBrothersMet @ColorsTV — Asim Fan Club (@Munna13334114) January 17, 2020

Retweet if you Love whole Riaz family.

This family is Epitome of Class & Grace.

Just watch Asim's dad interview. He's such a GOOD person. He was praising everyone.@realumarriaz bhaiya is Gentleman. He's doing everything to make Asim win.

Love them #WhenRiazBrothersMet — Aayyan (@SRKadmirer555) January 17, 2020

I had tears in my eyes, when I first watched dthe promo#WhenRiazBrothersMet pic.twitter.com/n0zV70wo4z — Precious Asim (@asim4dawin) January 17, 2020

Check out the tweets about Asim Riaz and brother Umar here:

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Gautam Gulati to enter the house along with ex contestants Siddhartha Dey and Abu Malik)

Meanwhile, we will also see Paras' mother talk about Mahira Sharma and a little more about his game while Rashami's niece and nephew make an attempt at making Sidharth and her friends once again. Sidharth too is seen getting emotional on seeing his mom, who has a sweet piece of advice to give to him.

Credits :Twitter

Read More