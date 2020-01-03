Bigg Boss 13: Fans trend #WinnerSid to support Sidharth Shukla after his and Asim Riaz's fight

After Asim Riaz fans came out in his support #StopPortrayingAsimNegative, Sidharth Shukla fans have now started praising the Dil Se Dil Tak actor with #WinnerSid.
Bigg Boss 13 house undoubtedly has become a battle field with new fights emerging each day. But the war is not only fought between the housemates, it is also fought in the digital world. Yes, we're talking about the Twitter wars that fans kick-start to support their favourite contestant after he or she gets into an ugly spat with someone, to put the other one down. Well, this is happening even today as Sidharth Shukla fans have started come out in his support again and started a new trend with #WinnerSid. 

All this happened after his ugly fight with Asim Riaz in last night's episode, where the latter dragged Shukla's late father in a heated conversation. However, even after listening to gibberish terms by Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla kept his clam. He tackled Asim and Vishal in his own cool and composed attitude. Upon seeing this great tactic by Sidharth Shukla, fans have hailed him, and now declared him as the winner of Bigg Boss season 13. It was only a few days ago that ex BB winner Vindu Dara Singh had tweeted declaring Sidharth Shukla as the winner, where he wrote, 'Jeetega to Sidharth Shukla Hi' 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan REACTS to Asim Riaz's comments on Sidharth Shukla's father; SLAMS Arti Singh
 

Yesterday, Asim Riaz fans also began a trend #StopPortrayingAsimNegative, to extend support the Kashimir model. And looks like it is now time for Sidharth Shukla fans to give them a befitting reply. The trend #WinnerSid has topped the list on Twitter with maximum number of tweets and retweets for the Balika Vadhu actor pouring in since afternoon. 

Take a look at how Sidharth Shukla fans are supporting him in his journey: 

What are your thoughts on the same? Who do you think is making things ugly in the Bigg Boss 13 house, Asim Riaz or Sidharth Shukla? Who are you supporting? Leave in your suggestions in the comment section below. 

