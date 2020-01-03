Bigg Boss 13: Fans trend #WinnerSid to support Sidharth Shukla after his and Asim Riaz's fight

After Asim Riaz fans came out in his support #StopPortrayingAsimNegative, Sidharth Shukla fans have now started praising the Dil Se Dil Tak actor with #WinnerSid.

Bigg Boss 13 house undoubtedly has become a battle field with new fights emerging each day. But the war is not only fought between the housemates, it is also fought in the digital world. Yes, we're talking about the Twitter wars that fans kick-start to support their favourite contestant after he or she gets into an ugly spat with someone, to put the other one down. Well, this is happening even today as Sidharth Shukla fans have started come out in his support again and started a new trend with #WinnerSid.

All this happened after his ugly fight with Asim Riaz in last night's episode, where the latter dragged Shukla's late father in a heated conversation. However, even after listening to gibberish terms by Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla kept his clam. He tackled Asim and Vishal in his own cool and composed attitude. Upon seeing this great tactic by Sidharth Shukla, fans have hailed him, and now declared him as the winner of Bigg Boss season 13. It was only a few days ago that ex BB winner Vindu Dara Singh had tweeted declaring Sidharth Shukla as the winner, where he wrote, 'Jeetega to Sidharth Shukla Hi'

Yesterday, Asim Riaz fans also began a trend #StopPortrayingAsimNegative, to extend support the Kashimir model. And looks like it is now time for Sidharth Shukla fans to give them a befitting reply. The trend #WinnerSid has topped the list on Twitter with maximum number of tweets and retweets for the Balika Vadhu actor pouring in since afternoon.

Take a look at how Sidharth Shukla fans are supporting him in his journey:

If lion is in cage than don't tease

Otherwise volcano can occur #WinnerSid pic.twitter.com/7PgggCKQfX — Kundan Yadav (@Kundan053) January 3, 2020

Real, honest, handsome, smart, great leader and loyal person love you Shukla ji #WinnerSid pic.twitter.com/PVtYDzm2z8 — Ruby Mukherjee (@RubyMukherjee15) January 3, 2020

From Day 1 Rashmeeee Spreading lies about @sidharth_shukla

He is defaming Sidharth to the Core Just to get Sympathy from Public

Even Channel helping her But What is Happening Outside Massive Support is gathering for @sidharth_shukla on SM ♡ Thats why

Deserving #WinnerSid — Sardar Aanvinder Singh (@aanvindersingh) January 3, 2020

.@sidharth_shukla had one of the toughest journeys in the history of @BiggBoss He faced a lot of hardships (defaming woman card backstabbing me too accusations ac!id attack threats) But still standing tall among bullies n backstabbers #WinnerSid is a survivor @ColorsTV — Goa wali Dr. Nupur (@DrNupurrk) January 3, 2020

Asim used Sid Shefali used Sid Sana still using Sid Rashami used Sid Vishal using Sid Everyone in the house revolves aroung sid. Sid is the sun while they are acting like planets revolving around sid. All day, all night. Only talk & bitching about him#WinnerSid#BB13 — SidharthShukla Fan Page (@KVBarmy) January 3, 2020

Sidharth Shukla never jumps in others' fights.. He never provocates or instigates others.. Never break anyone's trusts.. Even though people come and use him... Still @sidharth_shukla never leaves them or hurt them.. #WinnerSid — MannMohakSidHeart (@OhhGodItsMe) January 3, 2020

For @BiggBoss Viewers He made us Laugh by Hilarious enacts & SidCasms He Romanced He Showed his Caring Side Even for a Non-Dancer HE Danced He WON EVERY TASK being Competitive He fought for RIGHT Cause Alone He Faced JHUND of villains A COMPLETE HERO Material #WinnerSid — HerdHUSH (@HerdHUSH) January 3, 2020

Aseeem Physical Violence With Vikas and Vishal was never brought into WKW.. Rashmee Arhaan Threw Tea on @sidharth_shukla never Discussed on WKW.. Only Jaha Sid React Krta

Vo Topic Cash krte.. Channel is DESPARATE to use him for TRP#WinnerSid — Sardar Aanvinder Singh (@aanvindersingh) January 3, 2020

Sidharth Shukla helped his friend become captain, gave up his davedaari for that, guided her through the tasks, even helped sort out issues in her captaincy smartly. You're lucky if you have Sid as your friend.#WinnerSid — Rashi (@rgrpsd) January 3, 2020

What are your thoughts on the same? Who do you think is making things ugly in the Bigg Boss 13 house, Asim Riaz or Sidharth Shukla? Who are you supporting? Leave in your suggestions in the comment section below.

