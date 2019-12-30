Bigg Boss 13: Fans upset as makers edit Madhurima Tuli’s ramp walk from the episode; Trend #WeSupportMadhurima

Bigg Boss 13 recently saw an interesting task where beautiful ladies of the house had to walk the ramp and impress the everyone with their moves. Fans are upset as have makers edited out Madhurima’s ramp walk. Here's what happened.
Bigg Boss 13 makers are leaving no stones unturned to keep the audiences hooked and provide them the best dose of entertainment. Recently, a goofy and fun task was introduced by the makers where the gorgeous women of the BB house had to spread their charm on the ramp and impress the judges. While Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Shefali Bagga, Mahira Sharma and Madhurima Tuli were competitors for the task, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla were sitting on the judges' chair. In this fun task, called ‘Strong and Beautiful hair', the ladies had to woo the judges and the audience (the rest of the housemates) as to why they are better than the others. 

All the beautiful divas put in their best foot forward to swoon everyone by their charm on the ramp. But, the social users are angry with the makers. Ask why? Apparently, the episode showed every lady contender was shown walking the ramp, Madhurima Tuli's ramp walk was not aired. Yes, Tuli's ramp walk and sizzling dance had been edited out by the makers from the episode. Well, we don't know the reason why that happened, but this has surely angered many fans. These disappointed fans took to their Twitteer accounts to show their support toward Madhurima and slammed the makers for such biasness. 

Take a look at the tweets of the angry Netizens here:

Talking about the contest, while Rashami Desai grooved to Gulaabo, Shefali Bagga shook a leg on Kaala Chashma. Mahira Sharma and and Shehnaaz Gill also danced their hearts out to impress everyone. Eventually, Asim and Sidharth declared Shehnaaz as the winner of the contest. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think it was done purposely? Let us know in the comment section below. 

