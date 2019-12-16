Bigg Boss Season 13: Farah Khan OUT; Salman Khan to continue as host for five weeks extension

Farah Khan was supposed to replace Salman Khan as host for Bigg Boss 13 in the last five weeks but on popular demand, makers have convinced Salman to continue.

was earlier supposed to be replaced by Farah Khan to host the five weeks extension episodes of Bigg Boss 13. Given the popularity of the show, the makers had extended the show by five weeks but since Salman's contract was only for the initial episodes, it was said that Farah Khan will replace him in the last five weeks. Fans obviously couldn't take this and ended up spreading a lot of negativity over Farah replacing Salman.

A source informs, "Salman and Farah then met at Mehboob Studios on Saturday wherein they discussed this. Later, the makers successfully convinced the superstar to stay back and gave him a raise of Rs 2 crore per episode. Salman has now decided to stay." Salman, in fact, in the Saturday episode quipped that the channel has given him more work by extending the show and has at the same time decreased his price. Well, that is reason enough for the fans to be happy.

Even Sudeep Kichcha, in an interview with Pinkvilla, said that there can be no Bigg Boss without Salman Khan. Salman had earlier said that he is tired of BB 13 and especially given the incessant fights inside. Salman has been his most angry self this season and there were rumours that his family was a bit worried about his health. Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most successful seasons and Sidharth Shukla, , Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz and others are making sure to spice it up every week.

