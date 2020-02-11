Bigg Boss 13 February 10, 2020 Written Update: Salman Khan answers Rajat Sharma's questions

Bigg Boss 13's latest episode witnesses numerous guests entering the house and meeting Salman Khan including Rajat Sharma. Moreover, there have been no evictions as of now.

The episode begins with making a smashing entry on stage and greeting the audience. He then says that the winner will be announced on February 15th, Saturday. He also talks about a new reality show which will begin after the end of Bigg Boss 13. He then enters the house and greets the housemates. Salman then gives Sidharth and Shehnaaz a task wherein they have to switch each other’s roles. They do the same which leaves everyone in splits.

Salman then gives a ‘paap ki potli’ task to the housemates wherein they have to fill the potli of another person whom they think deserves the same. Arti fills Rashami’s potli, Asim fills Sidharth’s potli, Rashami fills Shehnaaz’s potli and so on. Meanwhile, Salman then calls on stage Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’s star cast Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta who then get involved in some fun banter. Ayushmann then croons a melodious song thereby mesmerizing everyone. Thereafter, they also conduct a fun task that includes consuming pani puris. Post that, they take leave from Salman.

He talks about another task ‘Mastermind of the Season’ that was conducted inside the house wherein Asim and Mahira have to guess the names of particular housemates who have given a certain statement. Paras is assigned the Sanchalak of the task. Mahira wins the task and is declared the Mastermind of the season. Meanwhile, Salman calls on stage well – known singer Adnan Sami and greets him. He croons a melodious number from his new single album. The next to enter the show is Rajat Sharma who comes with a bunch of questions for Salman as well as the housemates.

He then asks certain questions to the superstar. He initially asks Salman the reason behind talking about leaving the show frequently. Salman then provides his own point of view but is interrupted by Rajat who hilariously says that the former might be doing this for a pay hike. Rajat then questions Salman about revealing Arhaan’s secret to Rashami. Salman says that he knows Rashami from long time before and says that it is his responsibility to inform her if something is wrong. After that, he answers a few more questions asked by Rajat.

Post that, Salman enters through Me TV again post which he interacts with the housemates. He asks Paras the reason behind denying immunity despite Sidharth saving him by going against Shehnaaz and Arti. Paras provides his own point of view but also adds that he appreciates Sidharth for the same. Salman says that Arti has been evicted post which she prepares to leave. But suddenly he says that she is not leaving. Salman then says that Mahira has been evicted from the house. He says that sometimes the strongest contestants also have the chance of being evicted from the house.

Salman advises Shehnaaz that she will progress a lot in life post which he also says that no one is going to be evicted from the house for the time being. However, he also adds that evictions can occur anytime soon. Paras and Mahira have a discussion about whatever happened and they get emotional thinking about the consequences. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz and Sidharth also have a discussion with each other. Shehnaaz tells him she is sure that she is the one going next. Salman then shows us a glimpse of the Bigg Boss trophy.

