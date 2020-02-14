Bigg Boss 13 February 14, 2020 Written Update: Asim, Rashami, Shehnaaz & Paras reminisce their journey

With just a little more time left for the grand finale, housemates are shown a glimpse of their entire journey inside the Bigg Boss house. Read further for more details.

The episode continues with Sidharth Shukla getting a glimpse of his Bigg Boss journey in front of the live audiences. Post Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz is called outside amidst a cheering crowd. He takes off his shirt which leaves the crowd appalled. Asim is then shown his entire journey inside the Bigg Boss house. The next to reminisce her journey is who is reminded by Bigg Boss how everyone accused her of talking behind people’s back most of the time.

She then gets emotional upon looking back at her journey inside the Bigg Boss house. She is shown glimpses of her rapport with fellow housemates, fights with Sidharth Shukla, journey with Arhaan and her comeback inside the house post eviction at the initial stage. She thanks Bigg Boss and everyone for the love that she has received from them. Bigg Boss also wishes Rashami on her birthday post which she expresses her heartfelt gratitude. She returns back inside post which the rest of the housemates wish her on her birthday.

The next to go and relive her journey is Shehnaaz Gill post which the audience starts shouting SidNaaz. She is applauded by Bigg Boss for entertaining people to the fullest throughout the show and is called the entertainment queen of the house. She is reminded about some of her special moments inside Bigg Boss house. Shehnaaz is shown a glimpse of her entire journey in Bigg Boss 13. At last, she croons her song as the audience cheers her up.

Later on, Rashami talks to Asim about Arhaan and Himanshi respectively. After sometime, Paras goes outside to meet the live audience. He jokingly asks them whether he should cancel this task too which leaves the audience in splits. He is then shown his entire journey inside the Bigg Boss house including his tiff with Shehnaaz, friendship with Mahira and rapport with other housemates.

Thereafter, we are shown a glimpse of the grand finale that is just a few hours away.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Written 13 Update, February 13, 2020: Mahira Sharma evicted; Housemates reminisce their journey)

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More