Bigg Boss 13 Finale: After breakup, Paras Chhabra's mother REVEALS the kind of girl she wants for his son

Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Ahead of Paras Chhabra's participation in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, His mother REVEALS the kind of girl she wants. Read on to know more.

Bigg Boss 13 grand finale is finally here. The show hosted by has garnered umpteen attention and has broken several TRP records. In these final hours, all the eyes are on that one contestant who will lift the winner's trophy tonight. While Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, , and Arti Singh are competing with each other to bag the BB13 title and prize money, just a few moments ago, Paras Chhabra opted out of the BB 13 race and chose to take home a bag filled with 10 lakh rupees.

Yes, the Splitsvilla winner chose to leave Salman Khan's show just hours before the ultimate winner is to be declared. The Sanskari playboy's mother lauded him for his decision and said that his decision is absolutely right. On the other hand, host Salman Khan also supported him for whatever her has done. However, Paras Chhabra's connection with reality Tv shows has not been broken yet, as after BB 13, Paras will be seen in a reality show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge along with Shehnaaz Gill. Here, he will be on a hunt to find a prospective bride for her. So, when Paras' mom was asked about the kind of girl she wants for his son, she said that she is looking for a calm girl for him as she will be able to handle and balance his aggression.

For the unversed, Paras declared his breakup with longtime girlfriend Akanksha Puri on the show, after Salman revealed about it. He revealed that he had be longing to do it, but Puri always kept him emotionally held. Now that Paras' mother has revealed her likes, it would be interesting to see if Paras finds his soulmate on the reality show or not. 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' will replace 'Bigg Boss 13' from Monday (February 17). What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

