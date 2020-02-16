  1. Home
Bigg Boss 13 Finale: After Sidharth Shukla bags the trophy, Twitterati trend #boycottcolorstv for being biased

Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: The Twitterverse seems quite unhappy with Sidharth Shukla winning Salman Khan's show as they trend #boycottcolorstv for calling out the channel for its biasness.
Bigg Boss 13, one of the most controversial yet successful seasons, came to an last night (15 February 2020). Yes, after a long and heated journey of over four months, Salman Khan finally announced Sidharth Shukla as the ultimate winner. While Asim Riaz became the first-runner up and Shehnaaz Gill termed to be the second-runner up of the 'tedha' season. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor couldn't stop brimming in happiness as he picked the prestigious trophy and walked back home with a prize money of 40 lakhs. 

While many are happy as the angry young man proved his mettle, others seemed to have sheer disappointment as they feel Sidharth Shukla's victory had been pre-planned by the channel. Fans seem totally upset and angered with the makers of the show and channel for being partial toward Sidharth throughout the season and showing biasness toward the end by giving him the title. Some ex BB contestants Kishwer Merchantt and Gauahar Khan also were of the same opinion as they felt Asim Riaz to be more deserving and worthy of the title. A furious Twitterverse has now called out the channel and started trending #boycottcolorstv to vent out their anger. 

Take a look at what the Twitterati feel about Sidharth's win: 

Well, there have been mixed reactions to Sidharth winning and Asim losin. However, this is the norm as there can only be one winner ultimately, so the other is bound to left heartbroken. Are you happy about Sidharth winning? Who's side are you on? Let us know in the comment section below. 

