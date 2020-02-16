Bigg Boss 13 Finale: After Sidharth Shukla bags the trophy, Twitterati trend #boycottcolorstv for being biased

Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: The Twitterverse seems quite unhappy with Sidharth Shukla winning Salman Khan's show as they trend #boycottcolorstv for calling out the channel for its biasness.

Bigg Boss 13, one of the most controversial yet successful seasons, came to an last night (15 February 2020). Yes, after a long and heated journey of over four months, finally announced Sidharth Shukla as the ultimate winner. While Asim Riaz became the first-runner up and Shehnaaz Gill termed to be the second-runner up of the 'tedha' season. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor couldn't stop brimming in happiness as he picked the prestigious trophy and walked back home with a prize money of 40 lakhs.

While many are happy as the angry young man proved his mettle, others seemed to have sheer disappointment as they feel Sidharth Shukla's victory had been pre-planned by the channel. Fans seem totally upset and angered with the makers of the show and channel for being partial toward Sidharth throughout the season and showing biasness toward the end by giving him the title. Some ex BB contestants Kishwer Merchantt and Gauahar Khan also were of the same opinion as they felt Asim Riaz to be more deserving and worthy of the title. A furious Twitterverse has now called out the channel and started trending #boycottcolorstv to vent out their anger.

Take a look at what the Twitterati feel about Sidharth's win:

It's purely scripted and biased #boycottcolorstv — Good To See (@GoodToSee7) February 16, 2020

We don't want colors anymore they exploit their viewers for their trp. Get lost colors. Abhi adki colors hum dikhange... #boycottcolorstv — Junaug (@Junaug3) February 16, 2020

#boycottcolorstv This man Abused Asim and pushed him Abused Rashmi Abused Shilpa Shinde on phone He was caught by police for drink n drive Congrats, @BiggBoss @ColorsTV Have given us a abusive and violent Role Model to follow — Ramiz.pathan786@gmail.com (@Pathan786Ramiz) February 16, 2020

Shameless...baised show...asim deserves to win...so hereafter..no bigg boss no colors...#boycottcolorstv — wafiya reshmi (@ReshmiWafiya) February 16, 2020

Not watching any show on Colors TV anymore. BYE #boycottcolorstv — RiRi (@RichaTopno) February 16, 2020

#boycottcolorstv such a baised channel and wow superstar supporting such a guy who didnt ever respect any girls . abusive towards parents. @mnysha apne yaad ko jitadi @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @BeingSalmanKhan — Asim_riaz (@Asimriazrockzz) February 16, 2020

#boycottcolorstv this fucking bised tv channel should be boycotted — Saba Zafar (@SabaZaf10668233) February 16, 2020

#boycottcolorstv is Trending . Unsubscribed it long back .. better to just subscribe to NETFLIX than regressive Indian TV channels. — Roy_Raj (@_BeingAtheist) February 16, 2020

You made him winner.. I will never watch any colors TV show again #boycottcolorstv — Sophia (@IrritatingSalm1) February 16, 2020

Well you play with our emotions. Now we play with you.☺️#MyWinnerAsim #boycottcolorstv pic.twitter.com/z8yH9poEyo — Veer Gaurav (@VeerGaurav1) February 16, 2020

Well, there have been mixed reactions to Sidharth winning and Asim losin. However, this is the norm as there can only be one winner ultimately, so the other is bound to left heartbroken. Are you happy about Sidharth winning? Who's side are you on? Let us know in the comment section below.

