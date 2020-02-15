Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Arti Singh goofs up Manmohan Singh's name; Shehnaaz Gill corrects her

Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Arti Singh just had a major goof up that left Salman Khan and everybody else in splits. Here's what happened.

Bigg Boss 13 finale has finally kick-started in full-swing. And in just a some hours from now. The show that aired from September 29 September 2019 is now in its final leg. Fans are beaming with joy to know who the winner of the BB13 would be and are leaving no stone unturned in rooting for their favourite housemate. Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most successful and longest seasons in the history of the show. Only a few moments ago, Paras Chhabra opted out of the race as he chose to take a bag full of 10 lakh rupees.

Now, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, , and Arti Singh are competing to bag the BB13 winner title and the trophy. Well, the episode started with a bang, with 's grand entry. Comedian Sunil Grover also graced the finale night to entertain the audience with his funny antics and comedy. He came dressed up as Donald Trump, Manomohan Singh, Tanhaji and other characters and mimicked them to the best. Not only this, he also imitated host Salman Khan. But, the highlight of the act was, Arti Singh.

How do you ask? Arti Singh goofed up Manmohan Singh's name and instead called him Manmohan Desai. This left everyone in splits. Much to everyone's surprise, Shehnaaz Gill came to her rescue and corrected her. She told that it is Dr. Manmohan Singh, leaving all in awe of her intelligence.

Well, the grand finale is sure going to see many more power-packed performances by the contestants. In an emotional moment, Rashami Desai broke down into tears as she spoke to her mother after 1 year and 2 months. Are you also hooked to your screens? Who do you think will win the show? Let us know in the comment section below.

