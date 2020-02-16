Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Arti Singh on her journey: Got lost among big names like Rashami Desai & Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Arti Singh was the fifth to come out of the Salman Khan's show. Here's what she said about her journey in the BB 13 house.

Bigg Boss 13 has been by far one of the most engaging and entertaining seasons by far. While Sidharth Shukla bagged the BB 13 trophy, Asim Riaz was announced as the first-runner up of the show. With the continuous fights, the zest to make it to the finale, all the housemates have put up a great show. While Paras Chhabra became the first one to leave from the top six, Krushna Abhishekh's sister, Arti Singh came out on the fifth spot. applauded her journey and said that she has played the came with dignity. The actress spoke to the media after her eviction about her journey and more.

When asked about her journey on the show, Arti Singh said, 'The BB 13 journey has been quite a difficult one for me. I should I entered the house like a queen, considering the family I belong to. Though the entertainment industry is not new for me, but I got lost somewhere. Though I thought that I'd do wonders when I enter the show, my confidence kept dipping day by day. I was not able to understand things initially and got lost among big names like . Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Sidharth Shukla. I was not sure if I could fit in among them and make my presence felt. However, after I cleared the first stage, it is then that I realised that I am actually not doing anything fruitful and worthy in the house.

She further added, 'I haven't had any major fights or a love angle to get limelight on the show like others. However, I realised that it was high-time that I must show my real side and buckle up. Also, Krushna's message, where he mentioned that her sister has been lost somewhere, motivated me to do good. It is from there that my confidence boosted up, then I started playing independently and managed to reach the top five of the show.

