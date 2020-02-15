Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Asim Riaz goes down on knees again for Himanshi while dancing to Kabir Singh’s Sohneya

Bigg Boss 13 grand finale will be taking place tonight and for the same, Asim Riaz will be seen performing with Himanshi Khurana on Kabir Singh song Mere Sohneya. Check it out.

Bigg Boss is finally coming to a grand end tonight as the finale will take place and one winner will be chosen from Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, , Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh and Paras Chhabra. Ahead of that, the makers of the show have released a promo of Asim performing with his ‘close friend’ in the house, Himanshi Khurana. Asim and Himanshi came close in Bigg Boss 13 and Riaz even went down on one knee in the previous weeks when Khurana entered the house again.

In the promo, we can see Asim and Himanshi performing on a romantic song from Kabir Singh, Mere Sohneya. In the video, while dancing, Asim goes down on one knee again for Himanshi and makes her adorn the ring again on her finger. Towards the end of the dance, Asim kisses Himanshi on the forehead and seals the deal with her. Asim and Himanshi have been the talk of the town since Riaz confessed his love for her inside the house and she had a breakup post her eviction from the house.

Asim has time and again mentioned that he would like to clear things about his past relationships with Himanshi, once he is outside the house. However, rumours about Asim dating a model in Mumbai came to light which were even discussed by Salman with Asim and Himanshi on a weekend episode. It will be interesting to see who wins Bigg Boss 13 tonight. Asim’s popularity has soared over a period of time and fans are rooting for him to win. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

