Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Asim Riaz poses for a cute picture with ladylove Himanshi Khurana & it is all things love

Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz posed for an adorable picture with ladylove after the BB 13 grand finale and we can't take eyes off them. Take a look.

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz may have not won the Bigg Boss 13 trophy, but he surely has won many hearts. And most importantly the heart of his ladylove Himanshi Khurana. Yes, the Kashmiri model-actor found his true love on 's show. Something that started off as a mere attraction from Asim's end, blossomed into love with time. While Asim was the first one to confessed his feelings, sooner Himanshi also realised her love for Kashimir model and said it loud open in front of Salman Khan and the world.

Last night on the grand finale of BB 13, the Punjabi actress-model was there to support her beau, who had reached the top 2. Though Sidharth Shukla bagged the title defeating Asim, the latter looked content with his journey and the love that he has received throughout from fans and ex contestants alike. #AsiManshi as the couple is loving called by their fans, posed for an adorable picture together after the grand night and it is all love things. Surprisingly, the two were kind off twinning in blue and made for a picture perfect frame. Himanshi also mentioned about the 'twin conincdent on her Twitter handle.'

Take a look at their love-dovey picture here:

For the unversed, Asim even went down on his knees to propose to Himanshi for marriage leaving everyone surprised. Asim and Himanshi's love story did leave a few tongues wagging especially with Khurana breaking off her relationship with her boyfriend outside. Salman Khan had praised and criticised Asim a lot during the show. Asim got some support from international fans as well with John Cena putting out a post for him followed by the Fast and Furious Team. That was indeed a huge feat for him.

