Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Asim Riaz's family & Shehnaaz Gill's brother meet at the backstage of Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Finalists Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill's families have shared pictures from their endearing meeting as they're all set to ring in the finale. Take a look at the pictures.

The countdown has finally begun. Tonight is the day when one contestant is going to lift up the BB 13 trophy. Yes, Bigg Boss 13 finale is here and fans can't hold on their excitement to witness the grand celebration tonight. Just like all the previous seasons, this time also, the grand fine will see ex-contestants and families of the housemates grace the show and celebrate the ultimate moment together. As we speak, Sidharth Shukla, , Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra and Arti Singh are fighting for the title. One among them will emerge as the ultimate queen or king of the 'tedha' season.

While there are still some hours left for the big moment, glimpses from the shoot are making noise on social media. Just a few moments back, Asim's brother and Shehnaaz's brother took to their social media accounts to share some BTS pictures from the sets of BB 13. In one picture Umar Riaz is seen clicking an endearing reunion picture with his entire family including father, mother, elder brother, sister and niece. In another he is seen posing with Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaz for a quick selfie. Well, looks like everyone is all set to ring in the ultimate moment and cheer their loved one's.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Well, the happiness is surely going to double up if one of their loved one's bags the title tonight. Looks like the atmosphere is already getting enticing there. What are your thoughts on the same? Who do you think will win BB 13? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: From Flipper, Listen Dear to Masla: THESE slangs by the housemates took fans in a frenzy

Credits :Instagram

Read More