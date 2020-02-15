Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Like BB 11, Salman Khan to have a live voting window to declare the winner?
Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most successful seasons for Salman Khan's reality show so far. With Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh and Paras Chhabra making it to top 6, fans have been waiting with bated breath to see who will finally bag the trophy. While if the trends on social media is to be considered, it looks like it will be a close call between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz or maybe Rashami Desai.
Meanwhile, about Salman Khan show, Bigg Boss 13 got an extension of five weeks after the season picked up really well. Sidharth and Asim have been touted to be one of the strongest players this season and their fan following has been immense.
