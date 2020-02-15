Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Like BB 11, Salman Khan to have a live voting window to declare the winner?

Salman Khan to have a live voting window before declaring who wins Bigg Boss 13? Read on.

Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most successful seasons for 's reality show so far. With Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, , Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh and Paras Chhabra making it to top 6, fans have been waiting with bated breath to see who will finally bag the trophy. While if the trends on social media is to be considered, it looks like it will be a close call between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz or maybe Rashami Desai.

We hear that just like Bigg Boss 11 wherein due to tough competition between and Shilpa Shinde, Salman Khan had to introduce a 5 minutes live voting stunt to ensure who will bag the trophy, this season too might see that given the number of speculations on the winners doing the rounds. Well, if you are wondering how to go about it, fans have been circulating the steps to vote online during that 5 minutes window. Check it out.

Bhai he's nt comparisons chatra pati shivaji maharaj inspiration to all of us n Maharaj blessing always with #SidharthShukIa #SidharthShuklaForTheWin #BiggBossFinale pic.twitter.com/g2Ep5C38WC — @CE (@rajkumar0198) February 15, 2020

Meanwhile, about Salman Khan show, Bigg Boss 13 got an extension of five weeks after the season picked up really well. Sidharth and Asim have been touted to be one of the strongest players this season and their fan following has been immense.

Whom are you voting for this season? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

