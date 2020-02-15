Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Dalljiet Kaur slays in blue as she gears up for her performance; don't miss

Dalljiet Kaur, who is a very popular face in the Indian television industry, within two weeks of her stay got evicted from the Bigg Boss 13 house which left everyone in shock.

One of the most talked reality shows, Bigg Boss 13 is finally coming to an end. In just a few hours, the winner of Bigg Boss 13 will be announced and everyone is eagerly waiting to hear the name. From Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's fights to Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra's link-up rumours, this season saw it all. This season witnessed a lot of shocking evictions too. Starting with Dalljiet Kaur, who is a very popular face in the Indian television industry, within two weeks of her stay she got evicted from the Bigg Boss 13 house which left everyone in shock.

And now as all the former contestants of Bigg Boss are gearing up for the reunion at Bigg Boss 13's grand finale, Dalljiet Kaur is also all set and excited for the grand finale. Recently, the actress shared her look for Bigg Boss 13 grand finale on her social media account. Dalljiet is looking stunning in a blue coloured floral western dress. She has curled and tied up her hair. Sharing the pic, Dalljiet wrote, "My look for the finale of #biggboss13 ... #finale #excontestant #finalcountdown."

Check out Dalljiet Kaur's post about Bigg Boss 13 grand finale here:

Well, Dalljiet just like you everyone else is excited about Bigg Boss 13's grand finale and are just waiting for the clock to strike 9. For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss 13 grand finale will be aired on February 15, 2020, on Colors TV at 9:00 pm. In one of the recent episodes, the host even gave a glimpse of the Bigg Boss 13 trophy to the contestants and to the viewers which have piqued everyone's interest even more. After Mahira Sharma got evicted, the top 6 finalists in the race for the Bigg Boss 13 title are Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra and .

