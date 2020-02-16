Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Did Sidharth Shukla deserve to win the trophy or not? COMMENT

Sidharth Shukla was declared the undisputed winner of Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz, on the other hand, became the first runner up. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill came out as the second runner up followed by Rashami Desai and Arti Singh.

After the long wait, Colors reality show Bigg Boss 13 ended on a high note yesterday night. And the winner of Bigg Boss 13 was announced who was none other than Sidharth Shukla. Yes, the Balika Vadhu actor bagged the trophy and prize money of Rs. 40 lakhs. He defeated the Kashmiri model Asim Riaz to bag the title. Since the very beginning of the show, many assumed that he might emerge as the winner but some assumed that Asim Riaz might win the title because inspite of being an unknown face in the industry, Asim garnered a lot of fans.

Fans of Sidharth Shukla are going gaga over the actor's big win and can't control their emotions on seeing him hold the winner's trophy. But social media seem to be divided with Shukla's win. While some are celebrating his win, some are calling Bigg Boss' decision as biased. They feel Sidharth Shukla's victory had been pre-planned by the channel. Fans seem totally upset and angered with the makers of the show and channel for being partial toward Sidharth throughout the season and showing biasedness towards the end by giving him the title.

Celebrities like Kamya Punjabi, Vindu Dara Singh, Manveer Gurjar and others expressed their joy on Sidharth winning the trophy while Kishwer Merchantt, Gauahar Khan felt Asim Riaz to be more deserving and worthy of the title. However, this is the norm as there can only be one winner ultimately, so the other is bound to leave heartbroken. Like everytime Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale was actually grand where the ex-contestants and the families of all the finalists graced the show with .

But according to you, do you feel that Sidharth Shukla deserved to win the Bigg Boss 13 trophy? COMMENT BELOW!

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More