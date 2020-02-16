Bigg Boss 13 Finale EXCLUSIVE: Mahira Sharma OPENS UP about her relation with Paras Chhabra

Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Mahira Sharma opened up about her bond with Paras Chhabra and her journey on Salman Khan's show. Read on.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma, who placed herself in Top 7, always dreamed of going to the finale day and be among the Top four squad. However, unfortunately, the Masla girl got evicted just a few days before the finale night on February 13th episode. She received the least number of votes and walked out of the controversial house with Vicky Kaushal, who had come to promote his upcoming movie, Bhoot- Part One: The Haunted Ship. The Kundali Bhagya actress was seen all teary-eyed as she bid adieu to housemates and was even heard telling her bestie Paras Chhabra, 'Mera sapna toot gaya.'

Last night at the Bigg Boss 13 grand finale we got into a quick and exclusive chattery session with Pinkvilla (Hindi Rush), Mahira over her journey and life after BB.The actress is super proud of her journey and is happy to be a part of season 13. After spending almost 135 days in the house, Mahira said, 'It feels good to be back in the outside world. Feels like you're out of a cage. Though it is a little weird, but still nice to be home finally.' The actress also opened up about her relation and proximity to Paras on the show, 'Paras is just a good friend. There's nothing more than 'friendship' (dosti) between us. He will get the name of a Dulha or boyfriend in the other reality show that is going to do, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge (laughs). We've have been friends and will continue with our bond.'

When asked if she will be a part of Paras' upcoming show, Mahira replied, 'No, I will never enter as a contestant. There are other girls, who would want to be with Paras, so let's give them a chance (giggles).' She further revealed that when Paras finally picks a suitable partner for her on the said show, she will congratulate him by giving a special dance performance.

Further in the conversation, Mahira mentioned that she will keep a cordial bond with most of the housemates, because the situations on the show are different as compared to the real life. She also revealed that she regrets abusing and getting aggressive on the show, as this is not a part of her personality.

