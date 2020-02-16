Bigg Boss 13 Finale EXCLUSIVE: Paras Chhabra BASHES ex gf Akanksha Puri for spilling personal secrets in media

Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: In an exclusive chat, Paras Chhabra slammed ex girlfriend Akanksha Puri revealing personal details in the media. He also opened up about his upcoming show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Read on.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra shocked many after he decided to walk out of 's show. Yes, the Spiltsvilla winner chose to opt out of the show hours before the winner be declared with a bag full of Rs 10 lakh. While Paras couldn't quite win audiences heart with his stint in the show, he managed to grab eyeballs with growing proximity to fellow housemate Mahira Sharma and shocking breakup on national TV with longtime girlfriend Akanksha Puri.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Paras opened up about his broken relationship with Akanksha Puri and how things took a nasty turn between them. Paras said, 'I've cleared it out ample of times in front of the cameras about my breakup with her. It now makes no sense to add fuel to the fire. However, I have understood one thing that if during my absence, she can spill out personal details in the media, then it is crystal clear that we cannot have a future together. So, it is better to move on in life, and embrace positivity. All negative things have been said and done, it's time now to move towards an optimistic environment.'

He further opened up about his upcoming show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, where he will be in a search for a prospective bride for him. 'I'm lucky and happy that the channel has offered me such an interesting concept,' stated Paras. For the unversed, differences between Paras and Akanksha started popping up after the former's closeness to Mahira Sharma. And the two finally called it quits after Paras accused Akanksha of forcing him to be in the relationship.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 Finale EXCLUSIVE: Mahira Sharma OPENS UP about her relation with Paras Chhabra

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More