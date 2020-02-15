Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Fans feels Asim Riaz will win the show if decision is unbiased, trend #AsimDeservesTrophy

Asim Riaz fans have taken to social media to trend #AsimDeservesTrophy and feel he will lift the trophy and pray for him. Check out the tweets right here.

Bigg Boss 13 finale is going to be one grand celebration and while we cannot wait up to see who emerges as the ultimate winner of this season, but until then, fans have gone all out in supporting their favourites. Many think that the final battle for the trophy is going to be between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, who knows what is going to happen after all, isn't it? Well, until we witness the final announcement, fans are supporting their favourites.

Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, and other fans have taken to Twitter to trend their favourites and now, after rooting for Sidharth Shukla as the winner, fans feel that Asim should lift the trophy, and everyone has their own reasons. Right from the fact that he will win if makers aren't biased to simply lauding him for the journey he has had this season, fans have gone to trend #AsimDeservesTrophy and here's everything hat they are saying:

asim has been honest throughout his journey and he deserves to win this more than anyone else #AsimDeservesTrophy — s asim (@sikesalki) February 15, 2020

My heart is beating so fast .....

I don't knw y bt bhtttt dr lg rha.....

Ya Allah pak plz @imrealasim ko jita dyn plzzz#AsimDeservesTrophy#AsimDeservesBBTrophy@imrealasim @realumarriaz @BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/FQTyTJkLbg — Syeda Farwa Jafri (@AnnayaKumail) February 15, 2020

#AsimDeservesTrophy Coz #AsimRiaz has always kept his self respect above everything else,

He never bowed down in front of ppl who were more famous,

He always stood against bullies.

Asim never let others opinions overpower his POV, he did what he thought was right.#BB13Finale pic.twitter.com/gpkEUOhaMQ — (@AnuKadam07) February 15, 2020

Look here guys asim has the most hastags he will win sure only is bb will be honest and unbiased #AsimDeservesTrophy pic.twitter.com/iNKzhrktLg — Aa (@Ayusha28883910) February 15, 2020

(ALSO READ: Asim Riaz's Bigg Boss 13 journey: His equation with Sidharth to proposing Himanshi, all about the 'supermodel')

Meanwhile, all the fans are at the edge of their seats as the finale night is here. Tonight, it is not just going to be about the big announcement, but all the contestants will also come together and put out some spectacular performances, all of which will be a highlight of the show and the finale.

Credits :Twitter

Read More