Bigg Boss 13 Winner: Fans root for Sidharth Shukla as #SidharthShuklaForTheWin trends hours before finale

Ahead of the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla’s fan army has inundated the micro-blogging site Twitter with tweets rooting for his win on the show.

Sidharth Shukla, who has been known for his performance on Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, is much more than an actor, courtesy his stint on Bigg Boss 13. The television actor had entered the show as one of the contestants but emerged as the Badshah of the BB house. From his swag to fearless attitude, charming personality and never give up spirit, everything about Sidharth has made him the apple of the eyes of millions of his followers. And as the popular reality show is inching towards its grand finale tonight, Sidharth’s fan army is rooting for his triumph on Bigg Boss 13.

In fact, hours before the grand finale, the micro-blogging site Twitter is inundated with tweets hailing Sidharth’s journey on the show and vouching for his victory. Fans are all praises for the Balika Vadhu star for his stint on Bigg Boss 13 and feel he deserves to win the show. This isn’t all. The Twitterati are trending #SidharthShuklaForTheWin on the micro-blogging site. “I can already see him as a winner,” a Twitter user wrote.

Here’s a look at tweets supporting Sidharth Shukla:

I can already see him as a winner #SidharthShuklaForTheWin pic.twitter.com/skEyI391ZI — layma faizzadah (@LFaizzadah) February 15, 2020

Hulk, Hunk, Hero, Handsome, One Man Army, Genuine, Real, and what not....... He has been admired by millions. @sidharth_shukla has given everything to this show. So, he deserves to be a winner. #SidharthShukIa#SidharthShuklaForTheWin — Hemant Kapoor (@hemantkapoor78) February 15, 2020

Sid ! Sending lots of positive energy wherever you are. May you win @sidharth_shukla and let Karma do the talking . You deserve happiness all over the world. And we #Sidhearts will let you get every ounce of it.#SidharthShuklaForTheWin pic.twitter.com/xrM8eoXmOR — KARTIK (@Kartik1049) February 15, 2020

To note, it will be a tough fight in the grand finale tonight. Apart from Sidharth, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, and Arti Singh have made it to the grand finale. However, amid all the finalists, it is a direct fight between Sidharth and Asim. It will be interesting to see who will clinch the winner’s title tonight on Bigg Boss 13.

