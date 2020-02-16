  1. Home
Bigg Boss 13 Finale: #FixedWinnerSidharth trends on Twitter as Asim Riaz's fans accuse makers of being biased

Asim Riaz's fans are unhappy about Sidharth Shukla being declared the winner of the show. They have started trending #FixedWinnerSidharth on Twitter in order to express their anger and disappointment.
February 16, 2020
Bigg Boss season 13’s beautiful journey which began in the month of September last year has finally come to an end now. The angry young man of this season, Sidharth Shukla has been declared the ultimate winner of the show with Asim Riaz following him as the first runner up. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill who has been termed the entertainer of the house by almost everyone ended up being the second runner up followed by Rashami Desai and Arti Singh.

Well, most of the fans of Asim Riaz are now unhappy with Sidharth being declared the winner. Some of them have also started the trend #FixedWinnerSidharth thereby accusing the makers of being biased towards the actor since the beginning. On the other hand, few others are also talking about boycotting the channel. Meanwhile, fans have also said that Sidharth has been made the winner because one of his friends happens to be the chief content officer of the team of Bigg Boss.

Meanwhile, check out the tweets below:

Sidharth Shukla has been one of the most popular and controversial contestants of this season of Bigg Boss. He had been making headlines ever since the beginning owing to his anger issues. Earlier, Sidharth and Asim shared a good bond inside the house but they turned from friends to foe during a task in which the two of them got involved in an ugly spat. Now, post his exit from the show, Sidharth has revealed that he has had a talk with Asim and that they have cleared out everything among them. 

