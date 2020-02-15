Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Gauahar Khan roots for Asim Riaz for the win; Says 'He stood by his people'

Ahead of the Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale, Gauahar Khan is showering all her support to Kashimir model Asim Riaz. Here's Why.

The day when one contestant will lift the Bigg Boss 13 trophy has finally come. Yes, the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13 is here and everybody is eager to know who will emerge as the winner. As we speak, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, , Paras Chhabra, and Arti Singh are competing to win the big title. Ever since the show started, the contestants made a special place in audiences heart and formed their fan base. We also saw many ex BB housemates rooting for their favourite contestants. Among them was BB Gauahar Khan, who has been supporting Kashimir boy Aism Riaz since the very beginning.

Ahead of Bigg Boss 13 grand finale, Gauahar has finally made a pick, of whom she wants to see holding the winner trophy this year. And without any surprise, she has taken Aism's name. Yes, Gauahar recently took to her Twitter handle and showered immense praises for the handsome hunk on reaching the finale with some many big names. Revealing that she wants Aism to be the winner of Salman's show, Gauahar wrote, 'I have voted. A man who did not lose his respect even when things against him, who hugged even enemies, who knew how to say sorry and who stood by his people. You killed it Asim'.

Take a look at Gauhar's tweets here:

#Mypick #MyWinner ! I’ve voted ! A man who didn’t lose his respect even with things against him , who hugged even enemies , who knew how to say sorry , who stood by his ppl , u killed it #AsimRiazForTheWin pic.twitter.com/LRIrBZMJP9 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) February 13, 2020

Well, it is yet to be known who will emerge as the ultimate winner of this controversial 'tedha' season, but there's no doubt about the fact that it has been a very entertaining season. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Asim will win BB 13? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: From Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut to Sara Ali Khan; THESE celebs graced Salman Khan's show

Credits :Twitter

Read More