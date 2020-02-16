Bigg Boss 13 Finale Highlights: Paras, Shehnaaz's wedding shenanigans to Sidharth Shukla winning the show

Bigg Boss 13 has finally got its undisputed winner who is none other than Sidharth Shukla himself. Let us delve into some of the important highlights of the finale night.

Bigg Boss 13 has been declared one of the longest seasons in the history of the reality show. The show which premiered on Colors back in September 2019 has finally come to an end today. And we have the angry young man Sidharth Shukla as the ultimate winner of the BB house while his arch rival Asim emerged as the first runner up. Let us now have a look at the highlights of the much – awaited grand finale of Bigg Boss 13.

’s smashing entry: As usual, the grand finale began with a smashing entry by Salman Khan who revisited his own journey inside the house. In fact, audiences were left in splits when he began his performance by washing a plate. Salman’s performance literally included almost each and every facet of the season including the santra – apple fight between Sidharth and Asim, his banter with Gutthi (Sunil Grover) and much more! The superstar also thanked the audience for making the season a successful one.

Sidharth – Shehnaaz’s final banter: Just a few moments ahead of the grand finale, Shehnaaz gets miffed with Sidharth again over some petty issue post which he tries to pacify her. She also gets nervous ahead of the finale. As usual, their serious banter ends in a funny conversation. They were confronted by Salman about the same later on and as expected, their hilarious answers leave everyone in splits.

The top 6 finalists: Asim, Rashami, Paras, Shehnaaz, Sidharth and Arti are applauded by Bigg Boss for their stint inside the reality show and are also reminded of the ups and downs which they faced in this journey. Everyone gets emotional when they are informed that the house will become empty from next day onwards. The six of them raise a toast and celebrate together one last time ahead of the finale. They get emotional when they see their respective family members talking about them on the big screen. The moment becomes further special when Salman makes them interact with their family members.

Shehnaaz and Paras Ki Shaadi: Salman pulls Shehnaaz’s leg by talking about her marriage. She gives an equally hilarious answer saying that she might flip there too if she does not find her prospective groom. The superstar further says that Sidharth is going to host the show that leaves Shehnaaz excited. Later on, it is revealed that Paras will also be a part of the show apart from Shehnaaz. Well, of course, they are not getting married to each other! Instead, they will be on the search for their respective partners in the same.

Sunil Grover and his different avatars: Comedian – actor Sunil Grover makes the night of the grand finale more entertaining by posing as different well – known Bollywood celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, , , Manmohan Singh and of course, Salman Khan. This funny stint by Sunil left everyone including Salman Khan in splits.

Paras exits with briefcase full of money: Just like the previous seasons, the finalists are given a chance to opt out of the show. This offer is accepted by Paras who makes an exit with a whopping amount of Rs ten lakh. Citing reasons for the same, Paras said that he was waiting for someone else to press the buzzer but when no one did the same, he ended up pressing it instead. He also called Arti an underdog and said that she has the full potential of winning the show.

Mohammad Kaif and Harbhajan Singh’s entry: The two well – known cricketers enter the Bigg Boss house and bring along an entire band party for Shehnaaz’s wedding. All of them including Shehnaaz dance their hearts out. Post that, they wish good luck to everyone for the grand finale.

Arti Singh’s exit: After Paras’ exit from the house, Arti was the next one who was shown the exit door and with that she became the fourth runner up on the reality show. Salman Khan announced that the next housemate whose family member enters the BB house will be the one who will be evicted among the five of them. Post that, Arti's mother entered the house which made the results quite clear. Salman too applauded Arti and said he is proud of her. In his words, "You have played with dignity."

Vishal – Madhurima’s amazing performance: We all know about the ugly spat between Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli which happened inside the Bigg Boss house. Their fight took a worse turn when Madhurima had to make an exit from the house because of hitting Vishal. The two of them had apparently vowed not to talk to each other ever again. However, the audience was thrilled when the ex – couple perform to an amazing number in the grand finale.

Rashami exits with Rohit Shetty: The remaining housemates were appalled when Khatron Ke Khiladi’s Rohit Shetty enters the house with a daring task for all of them. They are further shocked when he says that he will make an exit with another housemate from the house. Then comes the shocking revelation that has been ousted from the race to finale.

Shehnaaz’s emotional exit: Just when people were speculating about the possible winner post Rashami’s eviction, Salman made yet another shocking revelation about Shehnaaz Gill’s exit from the house next. This left Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz as the top two finalists of the show. Punjab Ki gets a lot of appreciation from Salman Khan after her entry on stage. She is also shown a glimpse of her iconic SidNaaz journey with Sidharth Shukla inside the house.

The winner: The wonderful season of Bigg Boss 13 ends with Sidharth Shukla being declared as the ultimate winner while Asim is declared the first runner up.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 Winner: Sidharth Shukla declared the undisputed winner for Salman Khan's reality show)

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More