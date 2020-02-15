Bigg Boss 13 Finale: It is Sidharth Shukla VS Asim Riaz as they get all fiery in the performance; Watch VIDEO

The Bigg Boss 13 grand finale will be aired on February 15, 2020, on Colors TV at 9:00 pm. The top 6 finalists are Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra and Rashami Desai.

And the biggest and the longest entertaining reality show of Colors channel, Bigg Boss 13 is finally coming to an end tonight. Bigg Boss 13 fans are sitting at the edge of their seat wondering who would win the Bigg Boss 13 title. With just a few hours left for Bigg Boss 13 grand finale, fans are busy voting and praying for their favourite contestants. For the uninitiated, the top 6 finalists in the race for the Bigg Boss 13 title are Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra and .

As per the Bigg Boss pattern, the contestants give their best performances at the grand finale. And as the clock is ticking, the makers of Bigg Boss have shared a glimpse of friends turned foes, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's performance at the Bigg Boss 13 grand finale. In the video, shared we can see that Sidharth and Asim are all set to battle on the very last day of the reality show with their power-packed and fiery performance. The two will be performing on Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's song.

Check out a glimpse of Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's performance at Bigg Boss 13 grand finale here:

Talking about Bigg Boss 13 grand finale, it will be aired on February 15, 2020, on Colors TV at 9:00 pm. In one of the recent episodes, the host even gave a glimpse of the Bigg Boss 13 trophy to the contestants and to the viewers which have piqued everyone's interest even more. Mahira Sharma was evicted from the house on February 13th episode. It will be interesting to watch who will win the Bigg Boss 13 trophy.

