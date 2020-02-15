Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Kamya Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar pray for Sidharth Shukla to win Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Ex BB contestants are rooting for Dil Se Dil Tak actor Sidharth Shukla to win Salman Khan's show and bag the BB 13 trophy. Here's what they said.

The time as finally arrived. Bigg Boss 13 finale has started airing and within some moments, we will get to know that one lucky name, who has bagged the BB 13 trophy. But, before we get to know who bags the trophy, social media is bombarded with fans rooting for their favorite contestant. Among them are also ex BB inmates Kamya Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar who are rooting for their favorite contestant Sidharth Shukla. Yes, since the beginning of the season the two ex BB contestants have been supporting the Dil Se Dil Tak actor. And now, hours before will declare the ultimate winner, they have started praying for Sidharth

Both took to their Twitter handles and expressed their hopes for the Bigg Boss 13 grand finale. While Kamya prayed to Lord Ganesha for Sid's win and asked everyone to keep the negativity away, Manveer lauded the Balika Vadhu actors' journey on the show. The two clearly stated that they are in all support of Sidharth for the victory. Apart from them, Vindu Dara Singh, Sambhavna Seth, Deepak Thakur and Manu Punjabi have also extended support for BB 13's angry young man.

Take a look at their tweets here:

One&Only Man #SidharthShukla with whom i can connect my journey.. Journey Bata deti hai ki aap ne show m kya kiya hai!!! #Sid खेला नहीं है घर को जिया है! #BBHouse is a different world wid different type of people!! Well Done #VoteForSid only deserving man #BiggBossFinale — Manveer Gurjar (@imanveergurjar) February 14, 2020

Lets all stay away from negativity n concerntrate only on our Boy toh Bolo Ganapati Bappa Moryaaaa #SidharthShuklaForTheWin @sidharth_shukla @ColorsTV #BiggBoss13Finale #SidharthShukIa #SidHearts — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) February 15, 2020

For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, , Paras Chhabra, and Arti Singh are all set to compete to bag the BB13 winner title and the trophy. Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most successful and longest seasons in the history of the show. Who according to you will win BB 13? Let us know in the comment section below.

