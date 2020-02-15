Bigg Boss 13 Finale: NOT Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana roots for Shehnaaz Gill; Fans trend #RealWinnerShehnaaz

Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Asim Riaz's ladylove Himanshi Khurana is showering all her support on once rival Shehnaaz Gill ahead of the grand finale of Salman Khan' show. Here's what she said.

Only a few hours to go, and we will finally meet the Bigg Boss 13 winner. Yes, today is the day when will announce the winner of the 'tedha' season, and fans can't keep calm. While Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, , Paras Chhabra, and Arti Singh are racing to win the BB 13 title, their fans are leaving no stone unturned to share their support for them. Not only BB viewers, but even ex BB 13 contestants are rooting for their favourite housemate.

However, in a surprising twist, Asim Riaz's ladylove is not rooting for him. Yes, you read that right! The Punjabi singer is supporting someone else over him. Any guesses to who it can be? Well, Himanshi is supporting her ex rival and now bestie, Shehnaaz Gill. No, we're not saying it. Himanshi's Twitter handle is filled with tweets in support of Punjab Ki . In one of her tweets she called Sana her sister and praised her to no limits. She said that Sana has given her 100% to the show. Shehnaaz is from Punjab just like her, and thus she is going to #VoteForSana. Himanshi also believes that Sana will definitely bag the trophy.

Take a look at Himanshi's tweets here:

Guys Sana ne apna 100% diya hai show ko... she is from punjab i m also so #VoteForSana my sister.. she gonna win definitely.. more power to you Shehnaz — Himanshi Khurana (@realhimanshiii) February 14, 2020

Bigg boss ne mujhe Shehnaz.. ki journey mein Villian kyu dikhaya anyways Vote for her She is winning everyone’s hearts.. #VoteForSana — Himanshi Khurana (@realhimanshiii) February 14, 2020

Not only Himanshi, Shehnaaz's fans are also constantly lending their support to her ahead of the winner announcement. Showing their love and care for the Punjabi Katrina Kaif, they have started trending a new hashtag #RealWinnerShehnaaz. Fans are lauding her for her stint and are praying for her to win the title.

Here are tweets from Shehnaaz's fans:

There might be live voting so be read shehnaazians #RealWinnerShehnaaz @shehnaazshine — Harpreetkaler (@Harpreetkaler17) February 15, 2020

Humble request to all #AsimRiaz , #Shehnaaz n #Rashami fans. If live voting happens amongst top 2, we all shd support each othr. We can't let fixed winner, woman abuser shukla win Come 2gthr in support nd stay United #OurWinnerRashami #RealWinnerShehnaaz #AsimDeservesTrophy — TheGautamCity (@GautamGang7) February 15, 2020

Who do you think will win the BB 13 title? Are you excited to watch the Bigg Boss 13 grand finale with the ex contestants and family members of the housemates? Let us know in the comment section below.

