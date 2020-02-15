  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bigg Boss 13 Finale: NOT Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana roots for Shehnaaz Gill; Fans trend #RealWinnerShehnaaz

Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Asim Riaz's ladylove Himanshi Khurana is showering all her support on once rival Shehnaaz Gill ahead of the grand finale of Salman Khan' show. Here's what she said.
6661 reads Mumbai Updated: February 15, 2020 08:18 pm
Bigg Boss 13 Finale: NOT Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana roots for Shehnaaz Gill; Fans trend #RealWinnerShehnaazBigg Boss 13 Finale: NOT Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana roots for Shehnaaz Gill; Fans trend #RealWinnerShehnaaz
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Only a few hours to go, and we will finally meet the Bigg Boss 13 winner. Yes, today is the day when Salman Khan will announce the winner of the 'tedha' season, and fans can't keep calm. While Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, and Arti Singh are racing to win the BB 13 title, their fans are leaving no stone unturned to share their support for them. Not only BB viewers, but even ex BB 13 contestants are rooting for their favourite housemate. 

However, in a surprising twist, Asim Riaz's ladylove is not rooting for him. Yes, you read that right! The Punjabi singer is supporting someone else over him. Any guesses to who it can be? Well, Himanshi is supporting her ex rival and now bestie, Shehnaaz Gill. No, we're not saying it. Himanshi's Twitter handle is filled with tweets in support of Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif. In one of her tweets she called Sana her sister and praised her to no limits. She said that Sana has given her 100% to the show. Shehnaaz is from Punjab just like her, and thus she is going to #VoteForSana. Himanshi also believes that Sana will definitely bag the trophy. 

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav to shake a leg with Salman Khan tonight?

Take a look at Himanshi's tweets here: 

Not only Himanshi, Shehnaaz's fans are also constantly lending their support to her ahead of the winner announcement. Showing their love and care for the Punjabi Katrina Kaif, they have started trending a new hashtag #RealWinnerShehnaaz. Fans are lauding her for her stint and are praying for her to win the title. 

Here are tweets from Shehnaaz's fans: 

Who do you think will win the BB 13 title? Are you excited to watch the Bigg Boss 13 grand finale with the ex contestants and family members of the housemates? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: From Love Jihad to SidNaaz fight, Salman Khan's show got mired in THESE ugly controversies

Credits :Twitter

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement