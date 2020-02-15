Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Paras Chhabra calls Arti an 'underdog'; Says she will surely win the show

Bigg Boss 13's contestant Paras Chhabra opted out of the finale and made an exit with a briefcase filled with money. He also lauded Arti Singh and called her an underdog who has the full potential of winning the show.

Bigg Boss 13's grand finale has been a grand affair and the audience have been waiting eagerly to know the name of the ultimate winner. In the midst of all this, Paras Chhabra who is among the top six finalists, made a decision that literally shocked everyone. The Sanskari playboy opted for the whopping amout of money offered to leave the show before the finale and then made an exit from the house.

Paras' mother lauded him for his decision and said that whatever he did was absolutely right. Host also supported him for the decision which he made. Citing the reason for the same, Paras said that he was waiting for someone else to press the buzzer but when no one came forward, he ended up pressing it instead. He also went on to call Arti an underdog saying that she is a stronger contestant than him. Paras further said that Arti has full potential of winning the show.

Paras Chhabra's journey inside the Bigg Boss 13 house has been full of ups and downs. He made a lot of headlines because of his close proximity with co - contestant Mahira Sharma in the reality show despite being in a relationship with Akanksha Puri outside. With Paras' exit, we now have five people battling it out with each other for reaching their ultimate goal - the BB trophy. And these contestants are Sidharth Shukla, , Arti Singh, Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill. Now, let's wait and watch who wins the show! Stay hooked to know more.

