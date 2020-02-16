Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Paras Chhabra’s mother didn’t want him to participate in Salman Khan’s show; Here’s why

During the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra’s mother made a surprising revelation about the model turned actor.

As Bigg Boss 13 pulled its curtains down tonight after an entertaining grand finale, the top finalists of the show have been hogging the spotlight. Interestingly, among all the finalist Paras Chhabra, the sanskari playboy of the show had made the heads turn not only for his journey on Bigg Boss 13 but his exit from the show as well. After an impressive journey inside the BB house, Paras surprised everyone after left the house with the prize money of Rs. 10 lakhs.

While the model turned actor has been in a happy space with his journey, the grand finale came with a big revelation about Paras Chhabra. Paras’ mother revealed that she wasn’t happy with the actor’s decision to enter the BB house and didn’t want him to participate in the popular reality show. Citing a reason behind her concern, Paras’ mother revealed that she was well aware of her son’s aggressions and was concerned about his reactions to different situations in the house. But despite her concerns, Paras’ mother is also proud of her journey on Bigg Boss 13.

Paras has certainly played an impressive game and was seen leading the show several times with his atrangi andaaz. Besides, his bromance with Sidharth Shukla and his mushy chemistry with Mahira Sharma was also one of the key elements of his journey on the show. Meanwhile talking about the grand finale, after a roller coaster journey of over four months, Bigg Boss 13 has got its winner in Sidharth Shukla.

