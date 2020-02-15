Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Paras Chhabra takes the money bag, opts out of the show just before grand finale

Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Paras Chhabra has taken the money bag and opted out of Salman Khan's show just before the finale. Read on.

It won't be wrong to say that the entire nation has been obsessed with Bigg Boss 13. With the show raking in terrific TRPs this year, it's been a hit season. Now, when the whole edition comes to a grand closure today, with one of the contestants walking out as a winner, we have news for you. Just hours before the grand finale, Paras Chhabra decided to opt out of Bigg Boss 13. The TV actor, along with the other 5 contestants Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, , Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, was given the option to choose the briefcase with a certain amount of money, over the trophy. Like every year, whoever pressed the buzzer first, walked away with the money. Paras chose the option and decided to step out of the finale race.

Paras was a strong contestant throughout the season and was also termed mastermind of this year. But the biggest highlight of his journey had to be his relationship with Mahira and how his personal life outside the house panned out on the show. There was major controversy surrounding his relationship with girlfriend Akanksha Puri that made it to headlines and now, after he has exited from the show, it needs to be seen what going to happen between the two.

That means, Paras has come 6th on the show and after his exit, it's down to to the top 5 contestants this year - Arti, Shehnaaz, Rashami, Asim and Siddharth - and one of them will be crowned the winner tonight. Who do you think will win the show?

