Bigg Boss 13 Finale Public Poll: Fans feel Sidharth Shukla & Asim Riaz stand equal chances to lift the trophy

Bigg Boss 13 Finale is almost here and well, we definitely have received mixed opinions on who will lift the trophy but Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have a close call.

Bigg Boss 13 finale is just a few minutes away and while we are all looking forward to finding out who will win the coveted trophy this season, everyone is rooting for their personal favourites, there seems to be a huge number of fans supporting Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. In a public poll that we conducted, everyone seems to have a feeling that it is these two who will ultimately fight it out on the stage to lift the trophy and stand by host .

And while the winner is going to be announced in just a matter of time, fans have gone all out in expressing their support on social media. Meanwhile, we also asked fans to name the cry baby in the house, and it seemed to be ranging from to Shehnaaz Gill to Asim Riaz, and all seemed to have their own reasons for the same. Well, it looks like fans do have an insight about everything and everyone in the house, but who do you think will lift the trophy?

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13 PRIZE MONEY: Here's how much the WINNER will take away home along with the trophy

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13 Finale Synopsis: Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim, Rashami, Paras, who will win?

Trends on Twitter have made their way since early morning and we all await to find out the result of all these weeks that the contestants have been locked up inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Who are you rooting for and who do you think is going to make it to the top 2 this season?

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More