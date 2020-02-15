Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Rashami Desai EVICTED, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill & Asim Riaz become top 3

Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale has everyone at the edge of their seats and now, the show has witnessed another eviction of Rashami Desai after coming so close to the finale.

Bigg Boss 13 finale is here and making it to the final week were Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, , Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, and Mahira Sharma. However, Mahira was evicted from the house during the mid-week eviction, and following her, Paras decided to take the bag of money. Rashami Desai, who has successfully made it so far in her Bigg Boss 13 journey, has now been evicted after coming this close to the trophy.

Rashami, who came so close in her journey, has now been evicted and now, heading to the top 3, are Asim, Sidharth, and Shehnaaz Gill. While the winner remains a mystery, fans sure have loved Rashami's journey so far which has been one filled with extreme highs and extreme lows given everything that has happened with her. However, she has kept her head held high throughout and been strong in this journey until the Bigg Boss finale.

Now, the battle is between the top 3, and who lifts the trophy is an announcement that is just a few minutes away from now. Who are you rooting for his season and who do you think is going to lift the coveted trophy of Bigg Boss 13? Drop your comments right here.

Credits :Pinkvilla

